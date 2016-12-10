It’s a been a strange week for the world’s best lugers as they’ve been waiting in Whistler for their sleds to arrive.

I'm racing in 29 hours and still don't have any equipment, let's do this! pic.twitter.com/MA43Z2uQkJ — Justin Snith (@justinsnith) December 9, 2016

After last week’s World Cup stop in Lake Placid, New York, the sleds were supposed to be transported by truck all the way to the west coast. But a snowstorm in the prairies led to the sleds being stalled in Manitoba when all roads west of Brandon were closed. The International Luge Federation then had to arrange for a charter flight from Winnipeg to Vancouver, with sleds arriving in Whistler on Friday instead of Tuesday as planned.

Sled and equipment is ready to go a mere 22 hours before the race. Still have 2 training runs as well, 3 run day tomorrow! — Justin Snith (@justinsnith) December 10, 2016

The delay led to a major alteration to the competition program as the men’s and women’s singles races as well as the doubles race were reduced to one-run. The team relay had to be cancelled.

Racing will begin at the Whistler Sliding Centre at 6:30pm local time on Saturday evening.

An entire World Cup week compressed into one day?! pic.twitter.com/wuHhio351c — Justin Snith (@justinsnith) December 10, 2016

The Canadian team is looking to build on its most successful day in World Cup history after Kim McRae and Alex Gough won silver and bronze in Lake Placid. McRae was then part of the team relay gold with Sam Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith.