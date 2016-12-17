Photo: Alex Gough competes in the women's luge World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Make it three in a row for Alex Gough.

Canada’s most successful luger won bronze in the women’s singles race in Park City, Utah on Saturday to extend her World Cup podium streak.

Gough had been sitting in the fifth place after the first run, but came through in a two-run time of 1:29.584 to finish on a World Cup podium for the 24th time in her career. She adds to the gold medal won last week in Whistler, which was preceded by a bronze in Lake Placid.

“It was alright today. I definitely still have some room to be a little faster, but I had two good runs and I’m happy with how I ended up,” Gough told Luge Canada. “My starts were not as great as I would have liked, but I was still competitive. I’m always pushing for more, but it was a good day.”

Gough was part of a rare North American podium sweep, with former world champion Erin Hamlin (1:29.257) and Emily Sweeney (1:29.384) of the United States taking gold and silver on their home track. It was Gough’s third career World Cup medal at the 2002 Olympic venue.

“We don’t come to Park City every year, but when we do it is a track I have a lot of fun on and enjoy coming to,” said Gough. “We don’t get a lot of time training here so we miss a little bit of the speed the Americans have with getting to train here every year. It is a bit of a numbers game, but I really just try to make the best of the six training runs I get.”

The luge World Cup now heads into a holiday break before resuming January 5 in Konigssee, Germany.