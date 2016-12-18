(Photo: USA Snowboarding)

Max Parrot and Sébastien Toutant ended 2016 on top of the FIS World Cup podium. The Canadian duo finished first and second respectively in the big air event at Copper Mountain.

Parrot impressed judges with a backside and frontside triple 1440 that scored 188.75 points to secure his first World Cup victory of the season. A cab 1620 allowed Toutant to clinch silver with an overall score of 176.00, showing snowboarding fans that Canadians one to watch in big air.

1st place!!! 🏆🙏🏻 #WorldCup #GrandPrix #snowboarding photo:@chriswitwicki @nobaday_sports A photo posted by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Ryan Stassel from the United States prevented another Canadian podium sweep – the first came a week earlier at Dew Tour. Stassel’s 167.50 points landed the American bronze, ahead of Canada’s Max Eberhardt who finished fourth with 159.50.

Decent two weeks i guess… haha so stoked!! 🙏🏼😝 #snowboarding 📱: @maxebz A photo posted by Sebastien Toutant (@sebtoots) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

Copper Mountain marked Parrot’s third podium of the season. His first came at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic test event where he finished second behind his Canadian teammate Mark McMorris. Parrot shared his next podium with Toutant at Dew Tour, where the pair finished second and third.

The big air World Cup action will resume in the new year, with the circuit’s fifth stop in Moscow, Russia.