Following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Rafa Nadal on Friday, Milos Raonic is through to the last four of the Brisbane International.

The Canadian served 23 aces and won key break points at the tail end of the second set and in the opening game of the third that distanced him from his Spanish opponent in their quarterfinal match.

The win sets up a semifinal tie against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. The defending tournament champion in Brisbane, Raonic is the top seed while Dimitrov is number seven. The Bulgarian ousted Austrian youngster Dominic Thiem in three sets to earn the chance to face Raonic.

Heading into Friday’s quarterfinal Nadal had a 6-1 head-to-head record over Raonic. The Canadian’s only other win over the Spaniard arrived at 2015 in Indian Wells, California. Raonic hit 50 winners and saved six break points, including three big ones in the final two sets to register his second ATP World Tour victory over Nadal.

On the other side of the men’s singles draw in Brisbane, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka will play in their semifinal for a chance to take on the winner of Raonic-Dimitrov.