Photo: AP/Ivan Sekretarev

Snowboarder Antoine Truchon won big air silver in Moscow on Saturday for his first World Cup podium in almost three years.

Truchon scored 174.75 to finish between Russian Vlad Khadarin (182.25) and Norwegian Fridtjof Tischendorf (163.75).

The Canadian was very consistent on all three of his runs, counting 83.25 points on his second run and 91.50 on his third run towards his final total.

It is the just the third World Cup podium of Truchon’s career, but his first not on Canadian soil. He previously won big air gold in Stoneham, Quebec in 2012 followed by a bronze at the same venue in 2014. Both of those podiums came prior to the announcement that big air would be added to the Olympic snowboard competition at PyeongChang 2018.