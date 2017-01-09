Team Canada athletes were back in action this weekend, picking up international hardware for the first time in 2017.

Here’s the latest from winter and summer sports.

Bobsleigh

Read: Humphries and Lotholz reunite, win World Cup Altenberg

Cheers to the freakin weekend

A photo posted by Kaillie Humphries (@kailliehumphries) on

Bobsleigh duo Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lothloz reunited over the weekend. The 2015-16 overall World Cup champions teamed up for the first time this season to win gold in Altenberg, Germany on Friday. Their victory gave Humphries her third straight podium on the season, after winning gold in Whistler and bronze in Lake Placid with Cynthia Appiah.

Snowboard – Big Air

Read: World Cup big air silver for Truchon in Moscow

Antoine Truchon made this long awaited return to the World Cup podium, clinching a big air silver in Moscow. Saturday marked his first World Cup podium in almost three years and his first medal won off Canadian soil.

Cross-Country Skiing

Read: Harvey hits first World Cup podium of the season

Alex Harvey of Canada skis during the men's pursuit race at the FIS Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. ( Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Alex Harvey skis during the men’s pursuit race at the FIS Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf, Germany on Jan. 4, 2017. ( Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

Alex Harvey found his first World Cup podium of the season in Oberstdorf, Germany, after he finished third in pursuit. His bronze medal came on the fourth stop of Tour de Ski, a circuit the has skiers compete in seven different types of races at four venues in three countries over nine days.

Tennis

Read: Raonic beats Nadal to reach Brisbane semis
Read: Bouchard bags first win of the season in Sydney

Milos Raonic following his win over Rafa Nadal at the Brisbane International on January 6, 2017.

Milos Raonic following his win over Rafa Nadal at the Brisbane International on January 6, 2017.

The Brisbane International is underway with Milos Raonic leading the way for Canada. Raonic came back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Spain’s Rafael Nadal, to advance to the semifinals.

At the Sydney International Tournament, Genie Bouchard secured her first win of the season, beating China’s Zhang Shuai to advance to the second round.

 

Read Full Story

Related:

Jenny Ciochetti
Kaillie Humphries
Brad Martin
Max Parrot
Chelsea Valois
Heather Moyse

Trending:

Canada heads to World Juniors gold medal final after beating Sweden
World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
Shootout loss to USA hands Canada World Juniors silver
Raonic beats Nadal to reach Brisbane semifinals
Bouchard bags first win of the season in Sydney over Zhang
Who won Team Canada’s 22 Olympic medals in Rio?