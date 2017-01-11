Photo: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Genie Bouchard keeps winning. The Canadian defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 to clinch a semifinal spot at the Sydney International.

Bouchard continues to show her readiness for the Australian Open, defeating her third opponent ranked in Women’s Tennis Association’s top 30 at the Sydney International. Bouchard latest victory came at the expense of Russia’s Pavyuchenkova ranked no. 27 in the world.

Bouchard, the WTA 47th ranked player has had an exceptional tournament thus far. The Canadian’s straight set upset over Slovania’s world no. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, earned her a spot in the quarterfinals. Bouchard opened the compeition in Sydney outing China’s Zhang Shuai ranked 27th.

With three strong victories on her account, Bouchard will go head-to-head with Great Britain’s Johanna Konta – ranked 10th in the world – for a spot in the International Sydney final.