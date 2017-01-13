With a new year, come new resolutions.

For those of you who have decided to kick off 2017 with more physical activity, this series is the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Check out Team Canada athletes who have been up in the gym, working on their fitness; starting with Olympic lifting.

Tory Nyhaug – Cycling – BMX

Earned Not Given 💯 A photo posted by Tory Nyhaug (@tnyhaug49) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Just like Tory’s post, making the Canadian Olympic Team is earned not given.

Charity Williams – Rugby

Working hard to make it happen 🍁 #2017 A video posted by Charityw (@charitywilliamss) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:27pm PST

It takes a lot of hard work and repetitions, repetitions, repetitions.

Pascal Plamondon – Weightlifting

Safe to assume that weightlifter Pascal, is out-lifting most of the athletes in this post.

Jamie Macdonald – Speed Skating – Short Track

Tb to earlier this week, new pr for my hang clean!! 62.5kg 💪🏋️‍♀️ gearing up for the World Cup next weekend in Calgary. #speedskating #shorttrack #fitgirls #trainhard A video posted by Jamie Macdonald (@macdonald.jamie) on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Sometimes, just having a friend or teammate there to cheer you on can help you achieve that one extra rep.

Tim Nedow – Athletics – Shot Put

Tim Nedow is off to a great start.

Josée Bélanger – Football (Soccer)

Josée makes light work of 195lbs, after the holiday break.

Liz Gleadle – Athletics – Javelin

Split #Snatch 4×3 #girlswholift #WhoNeedsShins? A video posted by Liz Gleadle (@javelizz) on Apr 8, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

No stranger to lifting, Liz is constantly posting videos to keep us inspired.

Marielle Thompson – Alpine Skiing – Ski Cross

Making the most of the next two weeks in the gym because after that, it's race season!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#CrossAlpsTour @canadaskicross @alpinecanada @fisfreestyle A video posted by Marielle Thompson (@bigairmar) on Nov 9, 2016 at 4:50pm PST

Marielle slows it down for us as she gets some big lifts in before race season.

Jen Kish – Rugby

A Pinterest success! Built my own Olympic Platform for under $200 #homegym #diy #olympiclifting A photo posted by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Captain Kish is so dedicated to the lift life, she’s built her own home platform!