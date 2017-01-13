With a new year, come new resolutions.
For those of you who have decided to kick off 2017 with more physical activity, this series is the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Check out Team Canada athletes who have been up in the gym, working on their fitness; starting with Olympic lifting.
Tory Nyhaug – Cycling – BMX
Just like Tory’s post, making the Canadian Olympic Team is earned not given.
Charity Williams – Rugby
It takes a lot of hard work and repetitions, repetitions, repetitions.
Pascal Plamondon – Weightlifting
170kg/375lb 1 clean + 2 squats + 1 jerk , not the best jerk of my life , but still a PR at this complex!! #weightlifting #olylifting #olylift #squat #snatch #teamcanada #crossfit #fitness #hookgrip #olympian #weightliftingcanada #crossfit #fitnes #rio2016 #halterophilie #hatlexcanada #forgingheroes @hatlex_sport @forging_heroes @_thesefistsfly @lelunchboxcomptoir @filthy.50 @le_nutritionniste_sportif @l2dbarbershop @iononeclothestechnology @reflexchiropratique
Safe to assume that weightlifter Pascal, is out-lifting most of the athletes in this post.
Jamie Macdonald – Speed Skating – Short Track
Sometimes, just having a friend or teammate there to cheer you on can help you achieve that one extra rep.
Tim Nedow – Athletics – Shot Put
Tim Nedow is off to a great start.
Josée Bélanger – Football (Soccer)
Josée makes light work of 195lbs, after the holiday break.
Liz Gleadle – Athletics – Javelin
No stranger to lifting, Liz is constantly posting videos to keep us inspired.
Marielle Thompson – Alpine Skiing – Ski Cross
Marielle slows it down for us as she gets some big lifts in before race season.
Jen Kish – Rugby
Captain Kish is so dedicated to the lift life, she’s built her own home platform!
