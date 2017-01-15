Photo: Alex Harvey, left, and Len Valjas celebrate on the podium after winning the men's team sprint at the FIS Cross Country Skiing World Cup in Dobbiaco (Toblach), Italy, Sunday Jan. 15, 2017. (Andrea Solero/ANSA via AP)

It was a golden Sunday for Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas as the duo won the team sprint at the cross-country skiing World Cup stop in Toblach, Italy.

The Canadians finished first with a total time of 16:02.11, half a second ahead of Sweden (16:02.64) who narrowly edged out the home favourite Italians (16:02.76).

70's style stache and air guitar, 2017 World Cup style win. pic.twitter.com/mZYHNgg71C — FasterSkier (@FasterSkier) January 15, 2017

In Toblach, Valjas skied the first, third and fifth laps while Harvey took the second, fourth and anchor laps of the 1.3km long course. They advanced to the final after finishing fourth in their semi, but less than two seconds behind the leaders.

In the final, it was the Finns, Norwegians and Swedes who took the pace out quickly while Valjas stayed towards the back of the main pack. On the first handoff to Harvey, the Canadians were in 11th place, about three seconds back. They stayed in that rear position until near the midway point when Valjas made a move to the front on the third lap, causing the field to stretch out. With Harvey on course for the fourth lap, he got Canada into a top-five placement, 2.4 seconds back of the lead.

On Valjas’ final turn on course, he was able to keep Canada in the mix and Harvey went out for the last lap with 2.1 seconds to make up. He quickly moved up from eighth to third but battling in a lead group of four. Pushing a blistering pace, Harvey got himself into the lead at the top of the final downhill heading into the stadium. Holding off the Swedish and Italian anchor skiers, he cruised across the finish line for the victory.

GOLLLLDDDD!!! Guess who just won the team sprint?! #teammoustache @cccski @teamcanada Such a valiant effort 💪🏻 ™@erinmielzynski A photo posted by Ivan Babikov (@coach_babs_) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:55am PST

The circuit now heads to Sweden before the Olympic test event in PyeongChang at the start of February. It’s all a warm-up for the biggest event on this year’s calendar, the world championships in Finland, which begin February 21.