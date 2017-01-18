Eugenie Bouchard is off to the third round at the Australian Open after a straight sets win over China’s Shuai Peng, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

Bouchard got off to a great start, breaking Peng in the opening game. She held that advantage until the eighth game when Peng got the break point, evening the set at 4-4. They went to a tiebreak where the 22-year-old Canadian clinched the first set with a forehand winner.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard stretches for a forehand return to China's Peng Shuai during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard stretches for a forehand return to China’s Peng Shuai during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Read: Bouchard starts with straight sets win at Australian Open

After that nearly hour-long first set, Bouchard was much more efficient in the second. Up 2-1, she broke Peng in the fourth game and then again in the sixth, to take a 5-1 lead. Bouchard had a chance to serve for the set, but she was broken by Peng. However, Bouchard was able to return the favour, getting match point on a forehand winner. Total match time was just one hour 29 minutes.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard reaches for a return to China's Peng Shuai during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard reaches for a return to China’s Peng Shuai during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

“In the first set I wasn’t playing that great and I was a little bit nervous and she’s playing some great tennis right now,” Bouchard said in an on-court post-match interview. “I just tried to stay with her and luckily was able to play a bit better in the second. Overall I’m feeling better with each passing day.”

Bouchard’s next opponent will be 25-year-old American Coco Vandeweghe, currently ranked 35th in the world to Bouchard’s 47th. Bouchard won their only previous meeting in 2015 at Indian Wells. A victory would set up a round of 16 showdown with defending champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Read Full Story

Related:

Eugenie Bouchard
Antoine Bouchard
Dominique Bouchard
Philippe Gagné
Gaby Dabrowski
Milos Raonic

Trending:

Four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser retires from hockey
Bouchard starts with straight sets win at Australian Open
How many sports are at Rio 2016?
Finding future Olympians through RBC Training Ground
Training with Team Canada: Olympic Lifts
Who won Team Canada’s 22 Olympic medals in Rio?