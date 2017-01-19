Milos Raonic secured a third round spot at the Australian Open, after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

For tennis fans Raonic’s second round victory did not come as a surprise. His recent win over Muller, marked the world number three’s seventh time advancing to the Australian Open third round.

Raonic took an early lead in his second round tie, breaking Muller in the fourth game. Although Milos was unable to capitalize on three set points in the eighth game, he was able to come back to win the set 6-3 after an unforced error by Muller.

Muller began the second set strong, keeping up with the world number three as each player held onto their service games. Raonic found a way to break the world the number 28 from Luxembourg to lead the match 2-0, in under 60 minutes of play.

With two set wins in his pocket, Raonic played a more aggressive game in the third, challenging Muller at net. The Canadian’s risky play paid off and put him in an position to break his opponent at 4-4, but a missed opportunity by Raonic ultimately led to the set ending in a tie break.

A powerful opening service return by Raonic, set the pace in the tie break, before his great footwork helped him to secure the match victory.

Next up, Raonic will go head-to-head with another Gilles, as he plays Frenchman Gilles Simon in the third round.