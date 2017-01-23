Canadian Roundup: Podium sweeps, historic firsts and plenty of gold

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Team Canada athletes kept fans on their feet over the weekend, winning four World Cup events, with two podiums sweeps and historic finishes along the way.

Here’s the latest weekend roundup.

Freestyle Skiing – Moguls

Read: Canadian women sweep podium; Kingsbury still moguls king

Canadians had a super Saturday on home snow at the moguls World Cup in Val St-Côme. The Canadian women delighted fans, giving them a podium sweep with Justine Dufour-Lapointe taking gold, Andi Naude clinching silver and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe capturing bronze. On the men’s side Mikaël Kingsbury won the men’s competition, reclaiming the top spot on the overall World Cup leader board in the process.

Cross-Country Skiing

Read: Breakthrough bronze for Canada in cross-country relay

Read: Harvey makes history with back-to-back World Cup wins

This weekend was one of firsts for Cross-Country Canada at the World cup in Ulricehamn, Sweden. In started on Saturday, when Alex Harvey won the 15km race, becoming the first Canadian to win World Cup gold medals on back-to-back weekends. The success continued on Sunday when Harvey, Devon Kershaw, Knute Johnsgaard and Lenny Valjas captured bronze to win the nation’s first distance 4×7.5m relay World Cup medal.

Snowboard – Slopestyle

Read: Parrot leads Canadian slopestyle sweep at LAAX

Yabadabadooo!! 😃 1st place at Laax Open!! 🙏🏻 photo:@chriswitwicki A photo posted by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Another podium sweep occurred this weekend in Switzerland at the LAAX Open. Canadian snowboarders continued to show their dominance in slopestyle with Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Tyler Nicholson finishing first through third in the men’s event.

Skeleton

Read: Rahneva wins her first-ever World Cup in St. Moritz

Mirela Rahneva’s incredible breakout season continues. In her debut season on the World Cup circuit, Rahneva won her first World Cup title on Saturday in Switzerland. Her recent gold brings her season’s World Cup medal count to three in only five events.

Bobsleigh

Read: Humphries and Lotholz race to bobsleigh silver in St. Moritz

Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz finished second in bobsleigh after an extremely close women’s competition where they finished a mere 0.01 seconds behind first. Leaving St. Moritz with a sliver medal, Canadian bobsleigh sliders will continue the World Cup circuit in Königssee, Germany next weekend.

Figure Skating

Read: Canadian figure skating team named for worlds

Find out who's skating for #TeamCanada at worlds on Olympic.ca 🇨🇦 // Découvrez qui représenteront #ÉquipeCanada aux Mondiaux de patinage artistique sur Olympique.ca ⛸ A video posted by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

After a long weekend of competition at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships in Ottawa, Skate Canada selected its team for the upcoming 2017 ISU World Championships and PyeongChang 2018 test event.

Athletics – Pole Vault

🚨🚨 NEW INDOOR CANADIAN RECORD & PR—> 4.65m !!🚨🚨4.75m is just around the corner 👅 #2017 #PoleVault pic.twitter.com/zBrupwxcky — ✨AlyshaNewman✨ (@alysha_newman94) January 21, 2017

Rio 2016 Olympian Alysha Newman set a new Canadian indoor pole vault record of 4.65m metres. Her record setting performance puts her among the best in the world this season, sitting third in the 2017 IAAF world indoor rankings.

Tennis

Read: Raonic advances to third straight Australian Open quarterfinal

Next stop -> the #AusOpen quarter-finals for the third straight year! 💪 #Raonic #CdnTennis A photo posted by Tennis Canada (@tennis_canada) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Milos Raonic advanced to Australian Open quarterfinals for the third year in a row. The Canadian defeated 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.