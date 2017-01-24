Whether you’re thriving in your “new year, new me” mindset, or maybe falling just short of your resolutions, Training with Team Canada is back for your dose of motivation. This week we’re focused on upper body, check it out…

Tristan Walker – Luge

#upandover @teamcanada A video posted by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on Oct 18, 2016 at 7:00am PDT

Not only does Tristan have the upper body workout down, he’s repping Team Canada all the way with the tattoos and wardrobe choice.

Liz Gleadle – Athletics – Javelin

In true javelin fashion, of course Liz is throwing again. Although she’s working upper body, it’s also a reminder that everything starts with a strong core.

Mercedes Nicoll – Snowboard

Mercedes is ready to come out of winter gym hibernation and hit the slopes!

Katie Tsuyuki – Snowboard

Want to take your workout up a notch? Check out Katie’s hardcore techniques.

Mike Riddle – Freestyle Ski

Gym rat. 😜 #learningtheropes #crossfit #fitspo #workout #boomerang 🎥 by @cassiesharpe cc @taitran151 A video posted by M I K E R I D D L E (@mike_riddle) on Nov 16, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Mike going to war on these battle ropes, made for an awesome Boomerang! …And hey, sometimes a fun social media post keeps you inspired in the gym.

Genie Bouchard – Tennis

A video posted by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

No doubt these workouts are getting Genie in top shape for the court.

Phylicia George – Athletics – Hurdles

Rise & Grind… A photo posted by Phylicia George (@phyliciageorge) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Last but not least, Phylicia’s back is GOALS!