Whether you’re thriving in your “new year, new me” mindset, or maybe falling just short of your resolutions, Training with Team Canada is back for your dose of motivation. This week we’re focused on upper body, check it out…
Tristan Walker – Luge
Not only does Tristan have the upper body workout down, he’s repping Team Canada all the way with the tattoos and wardrobe choice.
Liz Gleadle – Athletics – Javelin
In true javelin fashion, of course Liz is throwing again. Although she’s working upper body, it’s also a reminder that everything starts with a strong core.
Mercedes Nicoll – Snowboard
Mercedes is ready to come out of winter gym hibernation and hit the slopes!
Katie Tsuyuki – Snowboard
Want to take your workout up a notch? Check out Katie’s hardcore techniques.
Mike Riddle – Freestyle Ski
Mike going to war on these battle ropes, made for an awesome Boomerang! …And hey, sometimes a fun social media post keeps you inspired in the gym.
Genie Bouchard – Tennis
No doubt these workouts are getting Genie in top shape for the court.
Phylicia George – Athletics – Hurdles
Last but not least, Phylicia’s back is GOALS!
Training with Team Canada: Upper Body