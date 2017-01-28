Photo: Freestyle Canada

Noah Bowman returns to the X Games Aspen podium, clinching bronze in ski superpipe.

Each year skiers and snowboarders – in addition to some other non-Olympic sport athletes – head to Buttermilk Mountain X Games Aspen, the circuit’s first stop of 2017.

This year Bowman was the first Canadian hoping to qualify for PyeongChang 2018, to earn a spot on the podium. Bowman showed his technical skills, bringing some serious height to his rotations to clinch bronze in the men’s superpipe final, the X Games equivalent to the Olympic halfpipe.

‘‘This was one of the crazier events I’ve ever seen, a lot of crashes and inconsistent riding. I’m really happy I was able to put down a run. It was a really good pipe, but so icy and fast,” said Bowman to Freestyle Canada.

Aaron Blunck form the United States won the men’s competition with a score of 84.66. New Zealand’s Miguel Porteous overall total of 81 points, put him ahead of Bowman by 10 points to nab silver.

This was Bowman’s first X Games podium finish since 2012 when he won silver in the same event.