Photo: Nicholson competing at the LAAX Open (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Tyler Nicholson made his first-ever X Games podium in Aspen, finishing second in slopestyle, next to bronze medallist Mark McMorris.

Canadian snowboarders have become a force to be reckoned with on the slopestyle circuit this season, sweeping the podium at the LAAX Open and Dew Tour. Their dominance continued in Aspen, with five Canadians reaching the X Games final.

Related: Parrot defends X Games big air title; McMorris lands third

Our Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final is live on ESPN right now » https://t.co/swybPHHMQI #XGames pic.twitter.com/IG3RcumF3M — X Games (@XGames) January 29, 2017

Related: McMorris defends his X Games slopestyle title in 2016

Olympic bronze medallist McMorris was voted the fan favourite, with spectators eager to see if the Canadian could walk away with his third straight X Games slopestyle title.

After the opening runs, McMorris (87.33) trailed Norway’s Marcus Kleveland (91.66), who finished second, one spot ahead of the Canadian in big air on Friday. Max Parrot – the X Games big air champion – sat in third, two spots ahead of Nicholson heading into the last run.

Related: Canadians sweep slopestyle podium at LAAX

With riders’ best run determining their overall position, it was still anyone’s game. Nicholson unleashed an enormous second run with strong jumps including a cab 1440, which moved him up into second with a score of 89.

Related: Beaulieu-Marchand grabs X Games bronze in ski slopestyle

Related: Bowman brings home superpipe bronze

McMorris was unable to surpass Nicholson on his final attempt, making his 13th X Games medal a bronze. Canadians won a total of six X Games medals – one gold, one silver and four bronze – in four Olympic events.