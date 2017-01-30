Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

From Team Canada’s first world championships of 2017, to one of the biggest winter sports compeitions, athletes impressed fans and judges on their way to the podium.

Get ready for a long list of accomplishments.

Luge

On Saturday Kimberley McRae became the second Canadian to ever win an individual medal at a world luge championships. McRae raced to bronze in the women’s event, after launching a massive comeback from 10th place after her first of two runs.

Snowboard

Big Air

Craziest finals I've ever took part of!! So stoked to win for a second year in a row at @xgames!!! 😃 @nobaday_sports @monsterenergy @bromont_montagne #Freedom55 #snowboarding A photo posted by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

It was mission accomplished for Max Parrot, after he defended his big air gold medal from 2016. Once again Parrot shared the podium with Mark McMorris who finished third.

Slopestyle

Tyler Nicholson won his first-ever X Games medal on Sunday, landing silver in slopestyle. Olympic bronze medallist McMorris also earned a spot on the podium, earning his second bronze in Aspen.

Over in Italy Laurie Blouin landed a spot on the FIS World Cup podium in Sieser Almwith a silver medal in slopestyle.

Freestyle Skiing

Slopestyle

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand got his first taste of an X Games podium on Saturday, after he nabbed bronze in ski slopestyle. After a torn ACL in 2015 and a broken left collarbone in 2016, Beaulieu-Marchand is back and ready to compete for a spot atop of the podium.

Halfpipe

Noah Bowman returned to the podium in Aspen for the first time since 2012, clinching bronze in ski superpipe the halfpipe equivalent at X Games.

Moguls

Moguls skiers had their second straight World Cup event on Canadian snow on Saturday. After helping give Canada a sweep last weekend in Quebec, sisters Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe shared the podium once again, finishing second and third in Calgary. In the men’s event Mikaël Kingsbury scored silver, giving Canada a total of three medals.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The natural response to winning GOLD🥇. Congrats on your 5,000m World Cup victory @tedjanb 👏#TeamCanada #SpeedSkating // Quand tu vois le 1️⃣ à côté de ton nom 💪💪. Ted-Jan Bloemen sacré champion au 5000 m sur longue piste en Coupe du monde #ÉquipeCanada A photo posted by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

At the final World Cup stop before the single distances world championships in February, Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the 5,000m. With worlds doubling as the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic test event, long track speed skaters will get their first test run of the Gangneung Oval.

Wrestling

Had a great time wrestling in my first tournament back from the Olympic Games. It feels so good to be back! #paris #teamcanada #wrestling #newgoals A photo posted by Michelle Fazzari (@michellefazzari) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Olympian Michelle Fazzari stepped on the mat for her first compeition since Rio 2016, taking gold in the 58kg category at the Paris International. Braxton Stone-Papadopoulos also earned a spot on the podium finishing third in 68kg category.

Athletics

May have taken me four weeks of competing over and over again but I'm finally figuring out how to keep pressure threw the jump!!👏🏼This was my jump at 4.53m this weekend .. Got to take one step back in order to take two steps forward ! #NBIGB #PoleVault #2017 A video posted by 🇨🇦Alysha Newman🇨🇦 (@alyshanewman) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

After breaking the Canadian indoor pole vault record last weekend, Alysha Newman finished second (4.53m) at a Grand Prix event ahead of her Rio 2016 teammate Kelsie Ahbe, who finished fourth (4.13m). Charles Philibert-Thiboutot opened 2017 with a new 3,000m personal best of 7:46.22s good enough for second, Nathan Brannen crossed the line behind him in 7:47.18s