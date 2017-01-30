From Team Canada’s first world championships of 2017, to one of the biggest winter sports compeitions, athletes impressed fans and judges on their way to the podium.
Get ready for a long list of accomplishments.
Luge
Read: McRae breaks through with bronze at worlds
On Saturday Kimberley McRae became the second Canadian to ever win an individual medal at a world luge championships. McRae raced to bronze in the women’s event, after launching a massive comeback from 10th place after her first of two runs.
Snowboard
Big Air
Read: Parrot defends X Games big air title; McMorris lands third
It was mission accomplished for Max Parrot, after he defended his big air gold medal from 2016. Once again Parrot shared the podium with Mark McMorris who finished third.
Slopestyle
Read: Nicholson steals slopestyle silver; McMorris takes bronze
Tyler Nicholson won his first-ever X Games medal on Sunday, landing silver in slopestyle. Olympic bronze medallist McMorris also earned a spot on the podium, earning his second bronze in Aspen.
Over in Italy Laurie Blouin landed a spot on the FIS World Cup podium in Sieser Almwith a silver medal in slopestyle.
Freestyle Skiing
Slopestyle
Read: Beaulieu-Marchand grabs bronze in ski slopestyle
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand got his first taste of an X Games podium on Saturday, after he nabbed bronze in ski slopestyle. After a torn ACL in 2015 and a broken left collarbone in 2016, Beaulieu-Marchand is back and ready to compete for a spot atop of the podium.
Halfpipe
Read: Bowman brings home superpipe bronze from X Games
Congratulations to @noahbowmanski for winning a bronze medal at @xgames this evening. This is Noah's second medal at X Games, he won silver back in 2012. // Félicitations à @noahbowmanski pour sa médaille de bronze aux X Games ce soir. Il s'agit de la 2e médaille de Noah à l'événement, il avait remporté l'argent en 2012. #secondtimeissweet #crazyweatherbutdidit #freestylecanada 📷ESPN
Noah Bowman returned to the podium in Aspen for the first time since 2012, clinching bronze in ski superpipe the halfpipe equivalent at X Games.
Moguls
Read: Three medal Saturday for Canadian moguls skiers in Calgary
Another successful weekend on home soil for our moguls skiers. @justinedufourlapointe finishes second followed by her sister @chloedufourlapointe in third. On the men's side @mikaelkingsbury took second place with a couple of solid runs. Next up Deer Valley! // Un autre très bon weekend en sol canadien pour nos bosseurs. @justinedufourlapointe termine deuxième suivie par sa sœur @chloedufourlapointe qui monte sur la 3e marche du podium. Chez les hommes @mikaelkingsbury prend le deuxième rang grâce à de solides descentes. Prochain arrêt Deer Valley!
Moguls skiers had their second straight World Cup event on Canadian snow on Saturday. After helping give Canada a sweep last weekend in Quebec, sisters Justine and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe shared the podium once again, finishing second and third in Calgary. In the men’s event Mikaël Kingsbury scored silver, giving Canada a total of three medals.
Speed Skating – Long Track
Read: Bloemen golden at World Cup in Berlin
At the final World Cup stop before the single distances world championships in February, Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold in the 5,000m. With worlds doubling as the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic test event, long track speed skaters will get their first test run of the Gangneung Oval.
Wrestling
Olympian Michelle Fazzari stepped on the mat for her first compeition since Rio 2016, taking gold in the 58kg category at the Paris International. Braxton Stone-Papadopoulos also earned a spot on the podium finishing third in 68kg category.
Athletics
After breaking the Canadian indoor pole vault record last weekend, Alysha Newman finished second (4.53m) at a Grand Prix event ahead of her Rio 2016 teammate Kelsie Ahbe, who finished fourth (4.13m). Charles Philibert-Thiboutot opened 2017 with a new 3,000m personal best of 7:46.22s good enough for second, Nathan Brannen crossed the line behind him in 7:47.18s
Trending:
Canadian Roundup: Worlds, X Games and World Cup success