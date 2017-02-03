Calling young Olympic fans, apply to study at the birthplace of the Games

Want a chance to see where the Olympic Games began?

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) is sending three Canadians between the ages of 20 and 35 to Olympia, Greece to experience the annual Young Participants Session at the International Olympic Academy (IOA).

What is the IOA?

The International Olympic Academy functions as a multicultural interdisciplinary centre that aims at studying, enriching and promoting Olympism. The Young Participants Session unites some of the world’s most vibrant young leaders in sport and physical activity from approximately 100 nations. The session will take place from June 17 to July 1, 2017 and will focus on Olympism with a special look at Olympic education. This year’s theme will be: “Ethics, Education and Governance in the Olympic Movement”.

Canada’s 2016 delegates visit Olympia Participates attend sessions presented by the International Olympic Academy IOA Torch Relay Visit sights like the Temple of Zeus Participants explored ancient Olympic stadium venues

Applicants must possess an understanding of Olympism and experience in the Olympic Movement in Canada. Ideal candidates will exhibit leadership, knowledge and enthusiasm for the development of sport and physical activity. This year, interested Canadians must enter through an online application that illustrates their sport leadership and passion for the Olympic Movement.

All expenses will be paid during the course of the IOA. The COC will cover air travel up to $1,500. Delegates will be required to provide their own ground transportation to their departing airport and are responsible for expenses incurred in Athens prior to the official end of the session.

Those who view themselves as future leaders in Canadian sport who are creative, dynamic, young professionals are encouraged to apply online by February 20, 2017 at 5 p.m. ET. More information about the IOA can be found here.

The successful candidate(s) will be notified the week of March 27, 2017.