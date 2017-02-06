It seemed like Team Canada athletes were climbing the podium non-stop over weekend, bringing home international hardware in both winter and summer sports.
From the moguls slopes in Deer Valley to the judo mats in Belgium, here’s how they did.
Freestyle Skiing – Moguls
Read: Canadians collect a full set of moguls medals in Deer Valley
The nation’s moguls World Cup success continued over the weekend, with Canadians collecting a full set of medals in Deer Valley. Mikaël Kingsbury led the way winning the men’s event, while sharing the podium with teammate Philippe Marquis who took bronze. In the women’s competition Justine Dufour-Lapointe made her third straight podium taking silver.
Speed skating – Short Track
Read: Triple gold Saturday for Canadian in Dresden
Read: St-Gelais wins second gold as short trackers add four medals
Canadian short trackers had their biggest haul of the season at the World Cup in Dresden. The squad brought home total of eight medals, including four gold won by Marianne St-Gelais (1000m and 500) Kim Boutin (1500m) and Charles Hamelin (1500m).
Snowboard Big Air
Read: Air + Style: Parrot wins big air in Innsbruck
Max Parrot picked up another big air title, winning Air + Style in Innsbruck. The Canadian’s victory came just a week after he defended his big air title at X Games Aspen.
Snowboard Cross
Read: Baptiste Brochu races to snowboard cross bronze in Bulgaria
Baptiste Brochu earned a spot on his first World Cup podium of the season, racing to bronze in Bansko, Bulgaria. This was Brochu’s first World Cup medal since March when he won gold in Switzerland.
Ski Cross
Read: Leman secures a ski cross silver in Germany
Brady Leman rose to his sixth World cup podium on the 2015-16 circuit in Feldberg, Germany, despite extremely difficult weather conditions which shortened the competition. After the final was cancelled Leman was award silver based on his impressive qualifying time.
Skeleton
Read: Rahneva slides to skeleton silver at World Cup in Igls
Mirela Rahneva continued her standout World Cup debut season with a silver medal in Igls, Austria. The Canadian registered the fastest opening run of the competition, in a field that boasted top sliders including the defending world champion.
Bobsleigh
Read: Humphries and Lotholz slide to World Cup silver in Igls
Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz added another silver for Canada in Austria, this time in women’s bobsleigh. This was the pair’s third podium of the season, Humphries’ other two came with brakeman Cynthia Appiah.
Rugby
Rugby Canada’s squad won the World Rugby Sevens stop in Sydney. The Canadians defeated world number one Australia to advance to final against the United States where they won 21-17.
Swimming
Olympic bronze medallist Kylie Masse posted the fastest 100m back time in the world (59.60s) since Rio 2016, en route to a gold medal in Switzerland.
Judo
It was a busy weekend for Canada’s judo stars, with eight podium appearances at four international competitions. Included among the medallists were Rio 2016 olympians, Antoine Bouchard (66kg – gold), Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (63kg – gold) and Ecaterina Guica (58kg – bronze).
