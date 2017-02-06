(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

It seemed like Team Canada athletes were climbing the podium non-stop over weekend, bringing home international hardware in both winter and summer sports.

From the moguls slopes in Deer Valley to the judo mats in Belgium, here’s how they did.

Freestyle Skiing – Moguls

GOLD🏆 Last night was absolutely insane🍾 #DeerValley #WorldCup #SkiSuperBowl A photo posted by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

The nation’s moguls World Cup success continued over the weekend, with Canadians collecting a full set of medals in Deer Valley. Mikaël Kingsbury led the way winning the men’s event, while sharing the podium with teammate Philippe Marquis who took bronze. In the women’s competition Justine Dufour-Lapointe made her third straight podium taking silver.

Speed skating – Short Track

Gold and Gold! 🥇🥇At the #Dresden World Cup! #goldencouple #germany #shorttrack #gold #speedskating A photo posted by Charles Hamelin (@charleshamelin) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Canadian short trackers had their biggest haul of the season at the World Cup in Dresden. The squad brought home total of eight medals, including four gold won by Marianne St-Gelais (1000m and 500) Kim Boutin (1500m) and Charles Hamelin (1500m).

Snowboard Big Air

Won the @airandstyle Innsbruck!!! 🏆😃 So stoked!!!! @nobaday_sports @monsterenergy #Freedom55 @bromont_montagne #gold #champagne A photo posted by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Max Parrot picked up another big air title, winning Air + Style in Innsbruck. The Canadian’s victory came just a week after he defended his big air title at X Games Aspen.

Snowboard Cross

#WhileYouWereSleeping @baptistebrochu was busy getting his second career podium, storming into 3rd at the Bansko #SBX sprint World Cup! 👊👊👊#OhCanada 📷: Miha Matavz A photo posted by Canada Snowboard (@canadasnowboardteam) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Baptiste Brochu earned a spot on his first World Cup podium of the season, racing to bronze in Bansko, Bulgaria. This was Brochu’s first World Cup medal since March when he won gold in Switzerland.

Ski Cross

PODIUM ALERT: @lemanracing picks up another 🥈at the Feldberg World Cup ❄️🎉🇨🇦 A photo posted by Alpine Canada Alpin (@alpinecanada) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Brady Leman rose to his sixth World cup podium on the 2015-16 circuit in Feldberg, Germany, despite extremely difficult weather conditions which shortened the competition. After the final was cancelled Leman was award silver based on his impressive qualifying time.

Skeleton

So proud of our team. Canadian girls claimed 3 spots in the top 6 here in Igls, Austria. @teamcanada @karbonsports @truenorthmortgage @bromleysports @qwixskinz A photo posted by Mirela Rahneva (@mrahneva) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Mirela Rahneva continued her standout World Cup debut season with a silver medal in Igls, Austria. The Canadian registered the fastest opening run of the competition, in a field that boasted top sliders including the defending world champion.

Bobsleigh

Happy with Silver today @ibsfsliding #worldcup #igls @mellotholz @athletesofcanadabobsleigh @bobsleighcanskeleton there is of course room to improve, mistakes were made, but with the sled change this week we did everything we could. A photo posted by Kaillie Humphries (@kailliehumphries) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz added another silver for Canada in Austria, this time in women’s bobsleigh. This was the pair’s third podium of the season, Humphries’ other two came with brakeman Cynthia Appiah.

Rugby

Our Golden moment 🥇 A photo posted by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Rugby Canada’s squad won the World Rugby Sevens stop in Sydney. The Canadians defeated world number one Australia to advance to final against the United States where they won 21-17.

Swimming

#1 in the WORLD! @Kjmasse swims 59.60 in the 100 back at an international meet in Switzerland, fastest time in the world since #Rio2016! pic.twitter.com/qiI6q8yhE6 — Varsity Blues (@Varsity_Blues) February 5, 2017

Olympic bronze medallist Kylie Masse posted the fastest 100m back time in the world (59.60s) since Rio 2016, en route to a gold medal in Switzerland.

Judo

Sofia World Cup Bronze😊🇧🇬 #judo #worldcup #europeantour #bronze #happyday A photo posted by @categuica on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:10am PST

It was a busy weekend for Canada’s judo stars, with eight podium appearances at four international competitions. Included among the medallists were Rio 2016 olympians, Antoine Bouchard (66kg – gold), Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (63kg – gold) and Ecaterina Guica (58kg – bronze).