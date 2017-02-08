Photo: Denny Morrison

Canada’s long track speed skaters have been showing just how excited they are to be in South Korea this week, getting set to compete at the Gangneung Oval, just one year prior to PyeongChang 2018.

These athletes are eager to test out the Olympic venue for the first time at the 2017 ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships, which begin on February 9, marking the one year countdown to the next Olympic Winter Games.

Here are a few of their first impressions:

Two years ago we built this inukshuk watching over the piece of land where the speed skating Olympic stadium would be built. Today it is still standing, strong and free watching over us as we will compete for our beautiful country #OhCanada #PyeongChang #2018 @teamcanada @ssc_pvc A photo posted by Ivanie Blondin (@ivanieblondin) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

And hopefully it’ll still be standing watching over the mass start world champion in February 2018.

This is why I'm putting everything I have into a comeback. See you in February 2018 Pyeongchang. pic.twitter.com/rdNC953fMF — Denny Morrison (@Denny_Morrison) January 31, 2017

The four-time Olympic medallist is well into his recovery from a stroke last spring and is looking right at home in South Korea, where he will compete in the team pursuit.

Heather McLean

At the 2018 Olympic Venue in Gangnuen, South Korea! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/I6atdExKtF — Heather McLean (@heathleemc) February 1, 2017

A selfie in the Olympic venue with your teammate is always a good idea. Heather McLean and Marsha Hudey can’t contain their happiness to finally be inside the Gangneung Oval.

And if a teammate isn’t available, it’s okay to take selfies with the competition (Team USA’s Sugar Todd) when you are so excited to skate at the next Olympic venue.

It’s a great day when you get to be some of the first skaters ever to skate on the Olympic ice!

Winter Olympics are a year away and the Oval is just a couple Kilometres from this awesome beach. I should of packed a swimsuit. #teamcanada #olympics #pyonchang2018 A video posted by Vincent De Haitre (@vince_dehaitre) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

A beach beside the Oval? Write a note to self: pack that swimsuit next year!

We wouldn’t mind a follow-up picture in a year!

The World Single Distances Championships include all of the events on the Olympic program. Last year, Canada won four medals, highlighted by Blondin’s victory in the mass start. Ted-Jan Bloemen won silver in the 10,000m for Canada’s first ever world championship medal in the distance and was part of the team pursuit bronze with Jordan Belchos and Ben Donnelly. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix added a bronze in the 500m.

Canada’s team at the World Single Distances Championships:

Women:

Ivanie Blondin – 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, Mass Start

Marsha Hudey – 500m

Kaylin Irvine – 500m, 1000m

Heather McLean – 500m, 1000m

Brianne Tutt – 1500m

Isabelle Weidemann – 3000m, 5000m

Men:

Jordan Belchos – 5000m, 10,000m, Mass Start

Ted-Jan Bloemen – 5000m, 10,000m

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix – 500m

Vincent De Haître – 1000m, 1500m

Ben Donnelly – 1500m

Laurent Dubreuil – 500m, 1000m

William Dutton – 500m

Olivier Jean – Mass Start

Denny Morrison – Team Pursuit

Alexandre St-Jean – 1000m