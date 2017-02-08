There was a mass eruption of cheering on social media for Canada’s double podium at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
It was early Wednesday morning in Canada when Erik Guay won gold and Manuel Osborne-Paradis took bronze in the men’s super-G in St. Moritz. You can read all about the race and its historic implications here.
But the responses from their fellow athletes were numerous and further exemplify the Canadian Olympic team as a family. That’s especially important right now, with Thursday marking the one year countdown to PyeongChang 2018.
There was a feeling of inspiration amongst their Alpine Canada teammates:
🇨🇦🇨🇦OH CANADA 🇨🇦 🇨🇦!!!! If you weren't watching, you missed out BIG time! @erikguay and @manny_ski just took over the podium!!!!! Congrats to both of them for the incredible performance. Erik is now the oldest World Champion in history of alpine skiing hihi!, and Manny's first big event medal on his b-day👊🏻👊🏻 Tough fight against the Norwegian Vikings with @kjansrud getting into the Canadian sandwich. I'm so inspired from our guys today, so proud to be a part of this great team!
And a chorus of congratulations from plenty of other Canadian Olympians:
Taking to social media themselves, Guay let his fans join him on stage as he and Osborne-Paradis stepped up to accept their medals while Osborne-Paradis expressed not only his excitement for his bronze medal run, but also the enjoyment of sharing the podium with his teammate.
Over the moon about today's result. 3rd place is one thing, but sharing it with @erikguay who won!!!! I would not have been on the podium today without Erik's inspiring run! #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #teamcanada #proudcanadian #aca #worldchamps #bestbirthdayyet 📸: @agencezoom thanks for capturing the moment.
