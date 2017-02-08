Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

There was a mass eruption of cheering on social media for Canada’s double podium at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

It was early Wednesday morning in Canada when Erik Guay won gold and Manuel Osborne-Paradis took bronze in the men’s super-G in St. Moritz. You can read all about the race and its historic implications here.

But the responses from their fellow athletes were numerous and further exemplify the Canadian Olympic team as a family. That’s especially important right now, with Thursday marking the one year countdown to PyeongChang 2018.

There was a feeling of inspiration amongst their Alpine Canada teammates:

That feeling when #TeamCanada brings home gold and bronze in the #stmoritz2017 super-G.

📷: GEPA pic.twitter.com/wwjKghunoK — Alpine Canada Alpin (@Alpine_Canada) February 8, 2017

O Canada 🇨🇦- Inspired by my teammates this morning. Can't wait to get over to St. Moritz to join the celebration. Congrats @erikguay @manny_ski #Vets #Pressing A photo posted by Phil Brown (@philbrown77) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:39am PST

And a chorus of congratulations from plenty of other Canadian Olympians:

Wow Wow Wow & Wow. Congrats to Erik and Manny at the World Championships. Erik the Super G WORLD CHAMP and Manny a bronze. #daretobegreat — Scott Moir

@erikguay @manny_ski

When I grow up I wanna be like you two. @TeamCanada — Jesse Lumsden

Taking to social media themselves, Guay let his fans join him on stage as he and Osborne-Paradis stepped up to accept their medals while Osborne-Paradis expressed not only his excitement for his bronze medal run, but also the enjoyment of sharing the podium with his teammate.