Every new reveal makes the next Olympic Winter Games more and more real.

On the one year countdown to PyeongChang 2018, the latest reveal is the design of the Olympic torch.

With the help of figure skating superstar Yuna Kim, the white and gold torch was presented publicly for the first time at the Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre in South Korea on Thursday during the One-Year-to-Go Countdown Ceremony.

The colours of the torch represent the snow and ice on which the Olympic competitions will take place.

At 700mm in length, it is a symbolic touch to the host region of PyeongChang, which is 700m above sea level.

The spirit of sport, which connects races, nations, religions, genders, cultures, and the five continents around the world united with passion, is represented in the five-prong asterisk shape of the torch, which also appears in the official emblem of the Games.

Designed by Korean designer Young Se-Kim, the torches will be manufactured by the same company that produced the torch for the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games. The torch is designed to allow the flame to withstand various weather conditions, especially strong winds and heavy snow.

When the relay begins, the torch will be carried by 7500 torchbearers.

In honour of the torch unveil, here’s a look back at some past Olympic Winter Games torches in action: