The countdown clock is ticking and we’re officially under one year to go until the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada athletes can’t help but share the buzz; check out some of their posts below:

Kaillie Humphries – Bobsleigh

365 days till @pyeongchang2018 & I've been working 5,475 days in bobsled to make my dream of having 3 of these a reality #believe #process pic.twitter.com/Uh71u9voBe — Kaillie Humphries (@BobsledKaillie) February 8, 2017

Back to back bobsleigh champ Kaillie is looking to complete a perfect trio.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe – Freestyle Ski

Time flies when you’re having fun …or training.

Piper Gilles – Figure Skating

Athletes are getting a sneak peek at the PyeongChang venues during test events in the lead-up to games.

Charles Hamelin – Speed Skating (Short Track)

Some reminisced over Opening Ceremony memories.

Kaetlyn Osmond – Figure Skating

With a year until the 2018 Olympics, it brings back so many amazing memories ! Now the countdown begins to make more of those memories! #pyeongchang2018 #oneyearcountdown A photo posted by Kaetlyn Osmond (@kaetkiss) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:27am PST

…and of course there’s always the iconic shot with the rings.

Tessa Virtue – Figure Skating

The countdown is on: ONE YEAR TO GO until the #pyeongchang2018 #olympics !!! #1yeartogo #virtuemoir 🇰🇷🇨🇦🎉 A photo posted by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Who isn’t thrilled for the return of this duo?!

Tristan Walker – Luge

365 days to go until the @peyongchang2018 opening ceremonies. . . #Olympics #Canada #athlete A photo posted by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:45am PST

365 days, but who’s counting, right Tristan?

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

What are you all doing in one year from today? @Rad85E and I are planning to be at the Olympics! #PyeongChang2018 #TeamCanada #oneyeartogo pic.twitter.com/02iQI4A3tc — Meagan Duhamel (@mhjd_85) February 8, 2017

Sounds like a pretty good plan to us, Meagan!

👏👏 The Olympic torch for @pyeongchang2018 is unveiled! #1YearToGo #Olympics #wintergames A photo posted by The Olympic Games (@olympics) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:15am PST

Be sure to follow the torch and Team Canada’s athletes on their journey to PyeongChang…