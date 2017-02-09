The countdown clock is ticking and we’re officially under one year to go until the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Team Canada athletes can’t help but share the buzz; check out some of their posts below:
Kaillie Humphries – Bobsleigh
Back to back bobsleigh champ Kaillie is looking to complete a perfect trio.
Justine Dufour-Lapointe – Freestyle Ski
Time flies when you’re having fun …or training.
Piper Gilles – Figure Skating
The one year countdown starts today but who's counting 😜🙋🏼😜 Can't wait to see all the changes they've made over the past two years, T- 4 days til we are there for 4ccs!!! ✈️#oneyearcountdown #pyeongchang2018 #olympics #teamcanada #everydaycounts #workhard #wintergames #letthegamesbegin #figureskating #icedance #P2 #bringiton #travel #4ccs17 @pyeongchang2018
Athletes are getting a sneak peek at the PyeongChang venues during test events in the lead-up to games.
Charles Hamelin – Speed Skating (Short Track)
Some reminisced over Opening Ceremony memories.
Kaetlyn Osmond – Figure Skating
…and of course there’s always the iconic shot with the rings.
Tessa Virtue – Figure Skating
Who isn’t thrilled for the return of this duo?!
Tristan Walker – Luge
365 days, but who’s counting, right Tristan?
Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating
Sounds like a pretty good plan to us, Meagan!
Be sure to follow the torch and Team Canada’s athletes on their journey to PyeongChang…
With one year to PyeongChang 2018 Team Canada athletes are amped