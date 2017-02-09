The countdown clock is ticking and we’re officially under one year to go until the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada athletes can’t help but share the buzz; check out some of their posts below:

Kaillie Humphries – Bobsleigh

Back to back bobsleigh champ Kaillie is looking to complete a perfect trio.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe – Freestyle Ski

Time flies when you’re having fun …or training.

Piper Gilles – Figure Skating

Athletes are getting a sneak peek at the PyeongChang venues during test events in the lead-up to games.

Charles Hamelin – Speed Skating (Short Track)

Some reminisced over Opening Ceremony memories.

Kaetlyn Osmond – Figure Skating

…and of course there’s always the iconic shot with the rings.

Tessa Virtue – Figure Skating

The countdown is on: ONE YEAR TO GO until the #pyeongchang2018 #olympics !!! #1yeartogo #virtuemoir 🇰🇷🇨🇦🎉

A photo posted by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on

Who isn’t thrilled for the return of this duo?!

Tristan Walker – Luge

365 days to go until the @peyongchang2018 opening ceremonies. . . #Olympics #Canada #athlete

A photo posted by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on

365 days, but who’s counting, right Tristan?

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

Sounds like a pretty good plan to us, Meagan!

👏👏 The Olympic torch for @pyeongchang2018 is unveiled! #1YearToGo #Olympics #wintergames

A photo posted by The Olympic Games (@olympics) on

Be sure to follow the torch and Team Canada’s athletes on their journey to PyeongChang…

