Excitement is stirring for the Canadian figure skating team, who have arrived in PyeongChang and gotten their first glimpse of the 2018 Olympic venue.

This week they’re competing at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the ISU Four Continents Championships, which start on Thursday morning in Korea.

With practice sessions underway, the skaters have taken to their social media accounts to show fans just how eager they are to give the Olympic ice a trial run.

Tessa Virtue

👋🏻 #pyeongchang2018

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on

Just a couple of dreamers. #virtuemoir #pyeongchang2018 #4contsfigure #4CC

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on

Dreaming of adding to their three Olympic medals in this venue, perhaps?

Andrew Poje

Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver are making their presence known and enjoying the sunset at the same time.

Meagan Duhamel 

No skates? No problem. In the meantime, Meagan is enjoying the venue and soaking it all in.

The skates made it to Korea and so did their quad throw Salchow!

Piper Gilles

We are rooting for you, Piper! Hope to see you a year from now in the same place.

Lubov Ilyushechkina

Ready for the first practice! #pumped #4CC2017

A post shared by Lubov Ilyushechkina (@lubov_ilyushechkina) on

Practice makes perfect. Lubov and Dylan Moscovitch make sure to squeeze in a selfie before heading onto the ice for the first time.

Kaetlyn Osmond

Looks like Kaetlyn is soaking it all in and we don’t blame her.

The Four Continents Championships features the world’s top skaters from outside of Europe and are the last major competition before the world championships at the end of March.

Here’s Canada’s team in Korea:

Men’s singles: Patrick Chan, Kevin Reynolds, Nam Nguyen

Ladies’ singles: Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman, Alaine Chartrand

Pairs: Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford, Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch, Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro

Ice Dance: Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier

