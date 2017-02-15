Excitement is stirring for the Canadian figure skating team, who have arrived in PyeongChang and gotten their first glimpse of the 2018 Olympic venue.

This week they’re competing at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the ISU Four Continents Championships, which start on Thursday morning in Korea.

With practice sessions underway, the skaters have taken to their social media accounts to show fans just how eager they are to give the Olympic ice a trial run.

👋🏻 #pyeongchang2018 A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Just a couple of dreamers. #virtuemoir #pyeongchang2018 #4contsfigure #4CC A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Dreaming of adding to their three Olympic medals in this venue, perhaps?

Arrived in time to enjoy the sunset here in Korea. Excited for the week ahead! #pyeongchang2018 #4contsfigure A post shared by apoje (@apoje) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:34am PST

Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver are making their presence known and enjoying the sunset at the same time.

This is where the magic will happen!!! As soon as I have my skates …#thegangsallhere #onlymissingoneimportantitem #4CC2017 #4contsfigure #cantwaittoskate #korea #pyongchang2018 A post shared by @meaganduhamel on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:23am PST

No skates? No problem. In the meantime, Meagan is enjoying the venue and soaking it all in.

The skates made it to Korea and so did their quad throw Salchow!

Piper Gilles

We are rooting for you, Piper! Hope to see you a year from now in the same place.

Lubov Ilyushechkina

Ready for the first practice! #pumped #4CC2017 A post shared by Lubov Ilyushechkina (@lubov_ilyushechkina) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Practice makes perfect. Lubov and Dylan Moscovitch make sure to squeeze in a selfie before heading onto the ice for the first time.

A great first day here in Korea! Both practices went well and a small walk around was gorgeous+ pic.twitter.com/Uu945O8nDR — Kaetlyn Osmond (@kaetlyn_23) February 14, 2017

Looks like Kaetlyn is soaking it all in and we don’t blame her.

The Four Continents Championships features the world’s top skaters from outside of Europe and are the last major competition before the world championships at the end of March.

Here’s Canada’s team in Korea:

Men’s singles: Patrick Chan, Kevin Reynolds, Nam Nguyen

Ladies’ singles: Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman, Alaine Chartrand

Pairs: Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford, Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch, Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro

Ice Dance: Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier