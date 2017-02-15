Excitement is stirring for the Canadian figure skating team, who have arrived in PyeongChang and gotten their first glimpse of the 2018 Olympic venue.
This week they’re competing at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the ISU Four Continents Championships, which start on Thursday morning in Korea.
With practice sessions underway, the skaters have taken to their social media accounts to show fans just how eager they are to give the Olympic ice a trial run.
Tessa Virtue
Dreaming of adding to their three Olympic medals in this venue, perhaps?
Andrew Poje
Andrew Poje and Kaitlyn Weaver are making their presence known and enjoying the sunset at the same time.
Meagan Duhamel
No skates? No problem. In the meantime, Meagan is enjoying the venue and soaking it all in.
The skates made it to Korea and so did their quad throw Salchow!
Piper Gilles
I've got my eyes set on a dream, a dream to compete at the Olympics. This week we have the opportunity to compete exactly one year out of the games. Time to make those dream a reality 💪🏻 #pyeongchang2018 #hellopyeongchang #olympics #2018wintergames #teamcanada #dreambig #workhard #ifeellikeakidagain
We are rooting for you, Piper! Hope to see you a year from now in the same place.
Lubov Ilyushechkina
Practice makes perfect. Lubov and Dylan Moscovitch make sure to squeeze in a selfie before heading onto the ice for the first time.
Kaetlyn Osmond
Looks like Kaetlyn is soaking it all in and we don’t blame her.
The Four Continents Championships features the world’s top skaters from outside of Europe and are the last major competition before the world championships at the end of March.
Here’s Canada’s team in Korea:
Men’s singles: Patrick Chan, Kevin Reynolds, Nam Nguyen
Ladies’ singles: Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman, Alaine Chartrand
Pairs: Meagan Duhamel & Eric Radford, Lubov Ilyushechkina & Dylan Moscovitch, Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro
Ice Dance: Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier
