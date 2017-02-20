Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP

With less than one year to PyeongChang 2018, Canadians continue to gain international notice as they climb worlds, Olympic test event and World Cup podiums.

Canadian history was also made in luge and athletics.

Bobsleigh

Read: Humphries and Lotholz claim second straight worlds silver

Read: Kripps and Lumsden secure worlds silver

Canadian sliders kicked off the World Championships in Konigssee, Germany with a bang. Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz were the first to reach the podium, winning their second straight worlds silver. Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden followed their lead, picking up a silver medal of their own in two-man. The worlds action continues through next weekend with the four-man and skeleton events.

Figure Skating

Read: Virtue and Moir golden once again

Read: Three more medals for Canadian figure skaters

Look up and get lost… #dreamon #spreadyourwings #4contsfigure #4CC #virtuemoir #pyeongchang A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Feb 17, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

Figure skaters got their first taste of PyeongChang 2018 with the Four Continents championships doubling as an Olympic test event. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, continued their perfect season with gold in ice dance. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford shared the podium with Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch after the Canadians finished second and third respectively in pairs. Gabrielle Daleman also struck silver in the women’s singles event.

Freestyle Skiing – Moguls

Read: Medals of every colour for Canada in Japan

What a day! My roomate @philmarquis and I went 🥇🥈in Japan🇯🇵 🙏🏼 #GOLD #Tazawako #Japan A post shared by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:33am PST

It was a successful weekend for moguls skiers at the World Cup in Japan. Mikael Kingsbury landed two gold medals winning men’s moguls and the dual competition. Philippe Marquis had his best finish of the season with a silver. Andi Naude represented Canada on the women’s podium with a bronze.

Luge

Read: Edney wins historic bronze

Samuel Edney make Canadian luge history at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic test event. Edney’s bronze medal finish marked the first time a Canadian male won an individual World Cup medal off home soil.

Snowboard – Big Air

Read: Parrot wins Air + Style tour final in LA

Max Parrot won his second Air + Style title of the season. The Canadian dominated the big air competition in Los Angeles, producing the two highest scoring runs en route to his victory.

Cycling – Track

Yay Canada! Happy for these great ladies, congrats! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ICtLH6hqPO — Jess Grand Bois (@jessgrandbois) February 19, 2017

Stephanie Roorda , Ariane Bonhomme, Laura Brown and Kinley Gibson raced bronze in team pursuit at the World Cup in Cali, Colombia. The Canadians defeated France in the bronze medal final in four minutes 25.789 seconds. Australia won with a time of 4:25.821s, ahead of Italy (4:33.195s).

Wrestling

Canada’s wrestlers were back in action this weekend, picking up four medals in Kippan, Sweden. Justina Di Stasio topped the podium in the 75kg podium, defeating Olympic champion Erica Wiebe who took silver. Olympians Jasmine Mian (48kg) and Michelle Fazzari (58kg) also brought home some hardware, landing silver and bronze respectively.

Athletics

Melissa Bishop (@melissacorinneb) 800-metres at 2017 AIT International Grand Prix in 2:01.42. A post shared by #MTLGP17 (@athleticscanada) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Two-time Olympian Melissa Bishop continued to look strong this season, winning the AIT International Grad Prix 800m over the weekend. In her penultimate race of the indoor season, the Canadian crossed the line in 2:01.42s. Sultana Frizell demolished her one month old national record in weight throw, with a toss of 23.32metres.