Photo: CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Canada’s moguls success continues with Mikael Kingsbury’s gold and Justine Dufour-Lapointe’s silver from the World Cup in Thaiwoo, China.

Kingsbury secured his sixth moguls victory over the weekend in China. The Canadian scored 86 points to win the competition with a sizeable lead. Brodie Summers was able to edge out his teammate Matt Graham by 0.63 points, to finish second with a score of 81.75.

Kingsbury’s recent victory brings his record for the most overall World Cup moguls titles to 41. The Canadian also currently leads the overall world cup ranking with 920 points, more than 350 points ahead of second place Benjamin’s Cavet.

On the women’s side Dufour-Lapointe scored 79.26 points to finished just being Perrine Laffont of France who won with a score of 80.01. Bronze went to Australian Brittany Cox whose run was awarded a 79.52.