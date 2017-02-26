Photo: FIS

Mikael Kingsbury capped off another record setting moguls season with two FIS Crystal Globes. Canada also won the FIS Nations Cup once again, thanks to its incredible freestyle skiers.

Kingsbury increased his record for the most moguls World Cup career wins to 42, clinching gold medals in moguls and dual moguls at the final event in Thaiwoo, China. With his seventh straight victory in the books, Kingsbury not only won the men’s moguls crystal globe, but the overall FIS freestyle skiing World Cup title.

Related: Kingsbury races to moguls gold; Justine grabs silver in China

GOLD tastes very good! Back to back WIN 🥇🥇 at the World Cup in Tazawako, Japan 🇯🇵 🙌🏼 A post shared by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:25am PST

“It was an amazing season,” Kingsbury said following the award ceremony, “I’m happy with where I’m right now and I believe I’ve done a good job with my coaches and team to get me to this point and win my sixth World Cup crystal globe.”

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished third in the overall World Cup rankings.

Canada also claimed the overall Nations Cups, awarded to the country with the highest number of points in the FIS freestyle skiing overall rankings. On the men’s side Canada’s moguls skiers led with the most points, while the ski cross team scored the highest on the women’s.

Next up, Canadian moguls skiers will head to the world championships in Sierra Nevada from March 8-9.