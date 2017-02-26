World champion Erik Guay is back on the podium, with a super-G bronze medal from the World Cup stop in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Guay climbed his first podium since he clinched super-G gold and downhill silver at the alpine skiing world championships. An incredibly smooth run had Guay leading at every interval until the final one. The Canadian finished just 0.23 seconds behind Italy’s winner Peter Fill who won in 1:32.83s. Hannes Reichelt from Austria came second, crossing the line 0.10s after first.

“I’ve been feeling good all week,” Guay told Alpine Canada. “Manny and I have been battling each other and feeding off each other this week. It’s great to cap off the weekend with a third-place and head home with some hardware.

Manny Osborne-Paradis who finished third in super-G at the world championships, finished 10th in Norway.

