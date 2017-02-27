Canadian Roundup: Big wins, Crystal Globes, broken records and more

With one year to PyeongChang 2018, Team Canada athletes are showing their dominance, wrapping up their seasons atop the podium.
Vincent De Haitre, Mohammed Ahmed and Sultana Frizell also took down Canadian records over the weekend.
Moguls
Read: Kingsbury claims sixth Crystal Globe; Canada wins Nations Cup
Another Crystal Globe winning season for @mikaelkingsbury who ends the year with a back-to-back gold in Thaiwoo and makes it 7 in a row. @spcfreestyle finishes 4th and @philmarquis 7th. All ladies finish top 10 with @justinedufourlapointe taking bronze over @andi_naude in small final. @freestylecanadaski takes home the Nations Cup 🇨🇦// Un autre Globe de cristal pour @mikaelkingsbury qui termine la saison de Coupes du monde avec un doublé à Thaiwoo et inscrit sa 7e victoire consécutive. @spcfreestyle termine 4e et @philmarquis 7e. Toutes les dames terminent dans le top 10 avec @justinedufourlapointe sur la 3e marche du podium. Le Canada remporte la Coupe de Nations 🇨🇦
Mikael Kingsbury scooped up his sixth crystal globe over the weekend after winning the final World Cup competition of the season in China. Canada also picked up the Nation’s Cup, awarded to the country with the most points on FIS freestyle skiing circuit.
Ski Cross
Read: Six World Cup victories lands Thompson ski cross crystal globe
Today's final was a battle! In the end it came down to a big reach at the finish for the win, a crown, and clinched the title for my third Crystal Globe. 👸🏻 Congratulations to @sandranaeslund and @ophedavid on a well fought race!! Spasiba Russia! Onward to 🇨🇦 CANADA! #redbib / / / GEPA photo @fisfreestyle
Olympic champion Marielle Thompson rose to the top of the podium once again at the World Cup stop in Sunny Valley, Russia. With six victories this season Thompson has secured the ski cross crystal globe, which will receive at the World Cup finals on Sunday at Blue Mountain.
Super-G
Read: World champion Guay grabs super-G bronze in Norway
Erik Guay returned to the super-G podium with a bronze medal at the World Cup in Norway. This was Guay’s first super-G podium since winning the World Championships earlier this month.
Curling
Rachel Homan steered her rink to their third Canadian championship victory in St Catherine’s over the weekend. With their latest title in the books, Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will represent Team Canada at the World Championships from March 18-26 in Beijing.
Speed Skating – Long track
Vincent De Haitre smashed the Canadian 1000m long track record after clocking 1:06.72 at the World sprint speed skating championships in Calgary.
Diving
Olympic divers Meaghan Benfeito (10m) and Jennifer Abel (3m) were back in action this weekend, clinching Grand Prix bronze medals in their individual events. The Olympians also made their competition debut with their new partners. Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won 3m synchro, while Benfeito and Caeli McKay dove to 10m silver.
Athletics
It was a big weekend on the track and field, with two new national indoor records. Mohammed Ahmed destroyed the Canadian 5000m record, setting a new mark of 13:04.60. Sultana Frizell broke her weight throw record for the third time this season, with a toss of of 23.61m.
Cycling – Track
Canadian track cyclist picked up four medals at the UCI World Cup in Los Angeles. The nation’s team pursuit squad of Laura Brown, Jasmin Dehring, Kirsti Lay, Annie Foreman-Mackay and Stephanie Roorda claimed bronze. The women’s team sprint won their first-ever World Cup medal, after Kate O’Brien and Amelia Walsh raced to silver. Hugo Barrette was next to reach the podium in men’s keirin, followed by Duehring’s silver in women’s scratch.
Trending:
Canadian Roundup: Big wins, Crystal Globes, broken records and more