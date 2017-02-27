Canadian Roundup: Big wins, Crystal Globes, broken records and more

With one year to PyeongChang 2018, Team Canada athletes are showing their dominance, wrapping up their seasons atop the podium.

Vincent De Haitre, Mohammed Ahmed and Sultana Frizell also took down Canadian records over the weekend.

Moguls

Read: Kingsbury claims sixth Crystal Globe; Canada wins Nations Cup

Mikael Kingsbury scooped up his sixth crystal globe over the weekend after winning the final World Cup competition of the season in China. Canada also picked up the Nation’s Cup, awarded to the country with the most points on FIS freestyle skiing circuit.

Ski Cross

Read: Six World Cup victories lands Thompson ski cross crystal globe

Olympic champion Marielle Thompson rose to the top of the podium once again at the World Cup stop in Sunny Valley, Russia. With six victories this season Thompson has secured the ski cross crystal globe, which will receive at the World Cup finals on Sunday at Blue Mountain.

Super-G

Read: World champion Guay grabs super-G bronze in Norway

Erik Guay returned to the super-G podium with a bronze medal at the World Cup in Norway. This was Guay’s first super-G podium since winning the World Championships earlier this month.

Curling

A picture is worth a thousand words 🇨🇦

A post shared by Rachel Homan (@homan89) on

Rachel Homan steered her rink  to their third Canadian championship victory in St Catherine’s over the weekend. With their latest title in the books, Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will represent Team Canada at the World Championships from March 18-26 in Beijing.

Speed Skating – Long track

Vincent De Haitre smashed the Canadian 1000m long track record after clocking 1:06.72 at the World sprint speed skating championships in Calgary.

Diving

Olympic divers Meaghan Benfeito (10m) and Jennifer Abel (3m) were back in action this weekend, clinching Grand Prix bronze medals in their individual events. The Olympians also made their competition debut with their new partners. Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won 3m synchro, while Benfeito and Caeli McKay dove to 10m silver.

Athletics

It was a big weekend on the track and field, with two new national indoor records. Mohammed Ahmed destroyed the Canadian 5000m record, setting a new mark of 13:04.60. Sultana Frizell broke her weight throw record for the third time this season, with a toss of of 23.61m.

Cycling – Track

Canadian track cyclist picked up four medals at the UCI World Cup in Los Angeles. The nation’s team pursuit squad of Laura Brown, Jasmin Dehring, Kirsti Lay, Annie Foreman-Mackay and Stephanie Roorda claimed bronze. The women’s team sprint won their first-ever World Cup medal, after Kate O’Brien and Amelia Walsh raced to silver. Hugo Barrette was next to reach the podium in men’s keirin, followed by Duehring’s silver in women’s scratch.

