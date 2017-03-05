Photo: Canadian Press/Mark Blinch

Marielle Thompson earned her seventh gold medal of the season while Brady Leman and Chris Del Bosco finished one-two at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup Finals in Blue Mountain, Ontario.

Watch @bigairmar close out the season in style with a win at today's @BlueMtnResort SX World Cup final! Results – https://t.co/b4QyoaZWxG pic.twitter.com/z3OCApMxoF — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 5, 2017

Thompson, who had already locked up her third career Crystal Globe, beat Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund to the finish line on home snow. Swiss Fanny Smith placed third, ahead of another Canadian, Brittany Phelan, whose fourth place finish was a career-best result. Thompson, the reigning Olympic champion, was also the ski cross overall World Cup champion in 2012 and 2014.

For Leman, it was his second victory and seventh podium of the season, helping him to finish second in the ski cross World Cup standings. Del Bosco made his first trip to the podium this season, having previously recorded two fourth place finishes. He now has 25 career World Cup podiums.

The focus for the Canadian team now shifts to the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. The ski cross races will take place on March 18.