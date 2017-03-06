As winter sports stars wrap up their seasons in gold medal fashion, summer athletes are following suit topping international podiums of their own.

Check out latest update from Team Canada.

Cross-country skiing

Read: Harvey crowned 50km mass start world champion

After the women’s team won the last World Rugby Sevens stop in Sydney, Canada brought its A Game to the circuit’s next event in Vegas. The Canadians left tournament with third, after defeating the USA in the bronze medal final.

Swimming

Read: Gold, world best time for Caldwell

Number one 200 back so far this year. #isittapertimeyet

A post shared by Hilary Caldwell (@hilcaldwell) on

Canadian swimmers left the Indianapolis leg of the Arena Pro Swim Series with a total of eight medals. Olympic bronze medallist Hilary Caldwell led with gold in the 200m backstroke, stopping the clock at two minutes and 8.68 seconds to register the fastest time in the distance so far this season. Olympians Michelle Williams (50m freestyle silver), Kierra Smith (100m butterfly bronze), Katerine Savard (200m freestyle bronze) and Dominique Bouchard (200m backstroke bronze) were also among the Canadian medallists over the weekend.

Diving

Divers were back in action at the FINA world series event in Beijing. For Canadian the men and women came together to climb the podium in mixed synchro events. Jennifer Abel and François Imbeau-Dulac landed bronze in the 3m discipline, while 10m divers Meaghan Benfeito and Vincent Riendeau earned a medal of the same colour.

Wrestling

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe was back on top at the Kiev International Tournament in the Ukraine. The Canadian made it through the first two bouts with zero points against her, until she went up against Hungary’s Zsanett Nemeth in the final. Nemeth was able to score two points during the gold medal meeting, but it was not match Weibe’s six. 

