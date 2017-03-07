Photo: Freestyle Canada

Halfpipe skier Cassie Sharpe struck gold at the final World Cup event of the season in Tingnes, France.

Sharpe’s victory marked her second World Cup gold of her career, with both coming from France. The Canadian proved her skills on the pipe early in the compeition qualifying for Tuesday’s final in first place. Sharpe was about to hold onto her lead scoring 90.80 to win gold. Japan’s Ayana Onozuka finished second with 86 points, ahead of France’s bronze medallist Marie Martinod (84).

Can't wipe this smile off my face today! 🍻☺️ congrats everyone, it was one hell of a contest! A post shared by • Cassie Sharpe • (@cassiesharpe) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

The Canadian’s gold came just a few days ahead of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships taking place between March 9 and 18. If Sharpe competes this year she’ll be look to make her return to the podium after a second place finish at worlds in 2015.