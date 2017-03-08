Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe capped a stellar moguls season with a pair of world championship bronze medals in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Kingsbury dominated the World Cup tour this season, finding the podium at every moguls event on the 2016-17 circuit with the exception of Deer Valley. Heading into the world championships Kingsbury was set on topping the moguls podium in Sierra Nevada, after finishing second in 2015.

Mikael Kingsbury had a strong start in the competition and scored 86.59 to qualify for the medal final. However, a rough landing in the super final led to deductions for Kingsbury, which resulted in score of 82.85 and a bronze medal. Gold went to Japan’s Ikuma Horishima who scored 88.54 points, silver went to Frenchman Ben Cavet following his 87.11 point run.

Dufour-Lapointe celebrated international women’s day with a trip to the world championship podium. After finishing third on the overall World Cup circuit, the Canadian scored 80.74 to land a world bronze medal. Australia’s Brittany Cox (82.64) won the women’s event, followed by France’s Perrine Laffont (82.58).