In true Canadian fashion, numerous athletes have taken to their social media pages to show us just how much they appreciate the women in their lives.
Here’s how some Team Canada athletes are celebrating International Women’s Day:
Related: International Women’s Day: Female athletes central to Canada’s Olympic success
Jen Kish – Rugby
Happy #internationalwomensday My fellow females of the world. 1. Know ur worth. Every female is important 2. Remember ur worth & confidence will follow 3. Use that confidence to fight for women's rights 4.Most importantly, stick together when fighting for change. The world is slowly becoming a better place because of those 4 things #beboldforchange
Eric Radford – Figure Skating
Desiree Scott – Soccer
Janine Beckie – Soccer
Erica Wiebe – Wrestling
"She unfurls her wings. She speaks her mind. She is a beautiful parcel of boldness and grace, all wrapped together, brilliant. Shining. The more of her own light she allows to shine, the more others shine too. From high up, she imagines they must look like a constellation" -I am her. I found this poem in a book I was given by Leah before the Games. I couldn't find a better piece that illustrates my teammates who so perfectly balance boldness and grace, fierceness and laughter!? Here is a beautiful/hilarious throwback to the 2012 Olympic Team & training partners and 4 years later the Rio 2016 Olympic Team. Because of these women who inspired me and challenged me and were the beacons of light that I only hoped to one day, somehow shine as bright as too, I am a better human and wrestler. #london2012 #rio2016 #olympics #wrestling #womeninsport #champions #iwd2017 #beboldforchange #likeagirl #fearless #powerful #kind #shining
Roseline Filion – Diving
Sarah Pavan – Beach Volleyball
Katerine Savard – Swimming
Lizanne Murphy – Basketball
Clara Hughes – Speed Skating / Cycling
Penny Oleksiak – Swimming
Trending:
Team Canada athletes celebrate International Women’s Day