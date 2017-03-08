In true Canadian fashion, numerous athletes have taken to their social media pages to show us just how much they appreciate the women in their lives.

Here’s how some Team Canada athletes are celebrating International Women’s Day:

Jen Kish – Rugby

Eric Radford – Figure Skating

Let's lift Women up where they belong! #internationalwomensday #iwd2017 #thebest #thankyou

A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85) on

Desiree Scott – Soccer

Janine Beckie – Soccer

Erica Wiebe – Wrestling

"She unfurls her wings. She speaks her mind. She is a beautiful parcel of boldness and grace, all wrapped together, brilliant. Shining. The more of her own light she allows to shine, the more others shine too. From high up, she imagines they must look like a constellation" -I am her. I found this poem in a book I was given by Leah before the Games. I couldn't find a better piece that illustrates my teammates who so perfectly balance boldness and grace, fierceness and laughter!? Here is a beautiful/hilarious throwback to the 2012 Olympic Team & training partners and 4 years later the Rio 2016 Olympic Team. Because of these women who inspired me and challenged me and were the beacons of light that I only hoped to one day, somehow shine as bright as too, I am a better human and wrestler. #london2012 #rio2016 #olympics #wrestling #womeninsport #champions #iwd2017 #beboldforchange #likeagirl #fearless #powerful #kind #shining

A post shared by Erica Wiebe (@eweebz) on

Roseline Filion – Diving

✌🏻GIRL POWER ✌🏻 #internationalwomensday #journeedelafemme

A post shared by Roseline Filion (@roselinefilion) on

Sarah Pavan – Beach Volleyball

Katerine Savard – Swimming

Lizanne Murphy – Basketball

Clara Hughes – Speed Skating / Cycling

Penny Oleksiak – Swimming

 

Speed Skating – Short Track

