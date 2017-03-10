Photo: Canada's Sebastien Toutant flies through the air during the men's snowboard slopestyle finals on the third day of the Aspen 2016 X Games on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016 at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo. (Liz Copan(/The Gazette via AP)

Sebastien Toutant laid down a clutch second run to win slopestyle bronze at the X Games in Norway on Friday.

The Quebec snowboarder scored 84.00 on his second trip down the course to finish on the podium behind Sweden’s Sven Thorgren, who scored 92.66 on his second run, and Norway’s Stale Sandbech, who earned 88.66 on his first run.

The two other Canadians in the eight-man final, Mark McMorris and Max Parrot, finished sixth and seventh. The three Canadians had been among the top four qualifiers for the final, but McMorris and Parrot were unable to put down a clean run when it came time to compete for the medals.

This Toutant’s sixth career X Games medal. His last one had come in the slopestyle event in Aspen in 2016 when he won silver. Still to come is the big air final on Saturday. Toutant and McMorris each finished atop one of the two elimination heats with Parrot qualifying in second place.