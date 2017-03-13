Canadian Roundup: Worlds hardware, major upsets and big wins

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

It was an exciting weekend for Team Canada fans, with tons of action in winter and summer sports.

Here’s a summary this weekend’s big performances.

Speed Skating – Short Track

Canadian short track skaters had a big weekend at the world championships. Marianne St-Gelais led the way picking up three silver medals and finishing second overall. Samuel Girard also landed a spot on the podium with a 1000m silver and ending the weekend third overall. Charles Hamelin grabbed bronze in the 1500m.

Speed Skating – Long Track

My roommate and I raced this weekend and came back with some pretty cool stuff. @canfund @ssc_pvc @theolympicoval #schaatsen #iamlenovo A post shared by Vincent De Haitre (@vince_dehaitre) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Long track skaters Vincent De Haitre and Ted-Jan Bloemen both climbed the final World Cup podium of the season in Stavanger, Norway. De Haitre claimed silver in the men’s 1000m, while Blowmen earned a silver of his own in the 5000m.

Snowboard

Beyond thankful for this season and all the love everyone has shown❤🙏🏼❤🙏🏼❤ Thanks to the amazing crowd out here @xgames Norway… Amazing energy! Everyone rode like absolute champs and very very blessed to walk away with the W😌 A post shared by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Three Canadians capped off the X Games winter tour on the podium in Norway. Sebastien Toutant started things off for Canada landing bronze in slopetyle. Mark McMorris and Max Parrot capped things off on Saturday with a 1-2 finish in big air. Over in Sierra Nevada Laurie Blouin won the women’s slopestyle world championships.

Curling

Your 2017 Tim Hortons Brier champions – Team Gushue! #Nfld #Brier2017 #curling A post shared by Curling Canada (@curlingcanada) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Team Brad Gushue won the 2017 Brier in front of a home crowd in Newfoundland and Labrador. Team Gushue’s first Brier victory came after defeating Team Kevin Koe 7-6. Team Gushue will now go on to represent Canada at the 2017 World Championships in Edmonton. A podium finish there will earn them direct entry into the national trials in December where the Olympic team for PyeongChang 2018 will be decided.

Tennis

Biggest win of my career vs the World #1 tonight.. words can't describe how good it feels. Love this place. @bnpparibasopen #indianwells A post shared by Vasek Pospisil (@vasek.pospisil) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Vasek Pospisil had arguably the biggest victory of his singles career, beating world no. 1 Andy Murray at the Indian Wells Masters. Pospisil, who had to play in the qualifying round to earn a spot in the tournament, won the match 6-4, 7-6(5).

Golf

Adam Hadwin logged his first PGA tour victory on Sunday, becoming the 14th Canadian to win a PGA event. Hadwin’s victory also qualifies him for the The Masters, giving Canada three entries for the first time since 1968.

Diving

Going back home after almost a month away! First trip of the season done ✅ Looking forward for the next competitions 💪🏽 @jennabel91 @divingcanada A post shared by Melissa Citrini (@melissacitrini) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu found another international diving podium this season. The 3m synchro pair finished third at the FINA Diving World Series event in Guangzhou China.

Gymnastics

Awesome comp today @intlgymnix! Came 2nd AA and 3rd for team :) 🎉💗 congrats to all the other competitors 🇦🇺🇯🇵🇺🇿and can't wait for finals on Sunday! ❤️ A post shared by Shallon Olsen (@shallon_olsen) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Canadian gymnasts picked up eight medals at the 2017 International Gymix in Montreal. Rio 2016 Olympic Shallon Olsen led the way, winning gold in vault with a score of 14.500.