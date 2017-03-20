From hometown heroes to birthday success, Team Canada athletes had a lot to celebrate over the weekend.
Here are the details.
Cross-Country Skiing
World champion Alex Harvey had a big weekend at the World Cup finale in Quebec City. Harvey picked up two medals over the three-day competition. The first came when he won the men’s sprint event, he followed up with a 15km pursuit silver on Sunday.
Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe
Olympic silver medallist Mike Riddle concluded his comeback, with a world championship silver in Sierra Nevada. After an injury at X Games in February of 2016 kept him off the slopes for six months, Riddle is back in action looking ahead at PyeongChang 2018.
Bobsleigh
World Cup rookies Alysia Rissling and Cynthia Appiah made their first podium together a bronze medal finish at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic test event. Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz finished fifth, but ended the season with second in the overall World Cup standings.
Athletics
Team Canada’s race walkers were back in action this weekend at the IAAF World Race Walking challenge. Evan Dunfee (50km) and Ben Thorne (20km) both struck gold, winning their respective distances. Thorne’s victory was extra sweet, as the Canadian celebrated his 24th birthday racing to gold.
Judo
Canadian judokas captured nine medals at the Pan American Open in Santiago, Chile. Rio 2016 Olympians Kelita Zupancic (70 kg) and Antoine Bouchard (66 kg) both came out on top, claiming gold in their respective categories.
Beach Volleyball
Julie Gordon and Camille Saxton won the Sydney Beach World Tour. The pair defeated local favourites Mariafe Artacho and Jessyka Ngauamo 21-14, 21-16 to bring home the title.
Tennis
Tennis Canada’s rising star Denis Shapovalov became the youngest Canadian player to win a Challenger Tour tournament by defeating Ruben Bemelmans in Drummondville in 6-3, 6-2.
