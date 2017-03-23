National Puppy Day: Team Canada Edition

Warning: cuteness overload. Proceed with caution.

We’ve heard it’s National Puppy Day, a day to celebrate and encourage the adoption of puppies around the world. So we’ve compiled some of the cutest snaps of Canadian athletes and their furry friends. We promise you won’t be disappointed!

Tristan Walker – Luge

New Years resolution. Have my 2k17 best 9 feature more puppies 🐶 . #goldenretriever #puppy #mountains #travel A post shared by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:50am PST

We are really big fans of this New Year’s resolution, Tristan! The more, the merrier.

Dori Yeats – Wrestling

My st patties day has been just crazy 🍀🎉🎁 #pitbullsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #banbslinmtl A post shared by Dori Yeats (@doriyeats) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Puppies are the perfect cuddle buddies.

Stephanie Labbé – Soccer

Mon-daze🐾❤ A post shared by Stephanie Labbé (@stephlabbe1) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

A cute pup like this would definitely help clear the Monday Blues.

Jen Kish – Rugby

We got a dog today! We shall call her WIGGLES #havanesepuppy A post shared by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Food for thought: Wiggles would be a great team mascot!

Max Parrot – Snowboard

He's been watching me all day practicing on the @snowjamboree course!! 😃 It's nice to be riding home!! photo:@alyssonxo #snowboarding A post shared by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

The cutest spectator there ever was.

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

Bringing home a good luck charm from Korea one year before PyeongChang 2018 seems like a good idea.

Fall Colours with Cairo. #AlgonquinPark A post shared by Adam van Koeverden (@avankoeverden) on Oct 2, 2016 at 2:41pm PDT

Cairo + Adam = besties.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton – Track & Field

What the day after night one with your 8-week-old puppy looks like 💤💤💤 A post shared by Brianne Theisen-Eaton (@btheiseneaton) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Retired life must be ruff… no pun intended.

Ryan Fry – Curling

National dog day shout out to my bestfriend Kevin #frenchie A post shared by Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) on Aug 26, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

We’ll just leave this here for you to admire.

Kelita Zupancic – Judo

My little lion 🦁😂 @trapperthebulldog A post shared by KELITA ZUPANCIC (@kelitazupancic) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:59am PST

Is it a lion, no! It’s Trapper, Kelita Zupancic’s bulldog.

Sébastien Toutant – Snowboard

Soo good to be home!!🙌🏽 My dog is hype on the @xgames Bronze!🐶 #snowboarding #pomsky A post shared by Sebastien Toutant (@sebtoots) on Mar 13, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

An X Games bronze medal seems like the perfect accessory for snowboarder Seb Toots’ pup.

Paula Findlay – Triathlon

Spring will spring eventually, hopefully. 🌷 #stillcold in #YEG 📷 @wcfindlay91 A post shared by Paula Findlay (@paula_findlay) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Triathlete Paula Findlay‘s pup Charlie doesn’t seem as optimistic as his owner about Spring “springing” anytime soon.

Ivanie Blondin – Long Track Speed Skating

🇨🇦 🐾 Happy National Dog Day 🐾 🇨🇦 @hudsonsbay @teamcanada #NationalDogDay #dogsofinstagram #greatpyrenees A post shared by Ivanie Blondin (@ivanieblondin) on Aug 26, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

This picture is evidence that anyone – all shapes, sizes and species – can pull off the Hudson’s Bay Canadian Olympic Team Collection.