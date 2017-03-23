National Puppy Day: Team Canada Edition

Warning: cuteness overload. Proceed with caution.

We’ve heard it’s National Puppy Day, a day to celebrate and encourage the adoption of puppies around the world. So we’ve compiled some of the cutest snaps of Canadian athletes and their furry friends. We promise you won’t be disappointed!

Tristan Walker – Luge

New Years resolution. Have my 2k17 best 9 feature more puppies 🐶 . #goldenretriever #puppy #mountains #travel

A post shared by Tristan Walker (@tristanluge) on

We are really big fans of this New Year’s resolution, Tristan! The more, the merrier.

Dori Yeats – Wrestling

My st patties day has been just crazy 🍀🎉🎁 #pitbullsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #banbslinmtl

A post shared by Dori Yeats (@doriyeats) on

Puppies are the perfect cuddle buddies.

Stephanie Labbé – Soccer

Mon-daze🐾❤

A post shared by Stephanie Labbé (@stephlabbe1) on

A cute pup like this would definitely help clear the Monday Blues.

Jen Kish – Rugby

We got a dog today! We shall call her WIGGLES #havanesepuppy

A post shared by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on

Food for thought: Wiggles would be a great team mascot!

Max Parrot – Snowboard

The cutest spectator there ever was.

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

Bringing home a good luck charm from Korea one year before PyeongChang 2018 seems like a good idea.

Adam van Koeverden – Canoe/Kayak

Fall Colours with Cairo. #AlgonquinPark

A post shared by Adam van Koeverden (@avankoeverden) on

Cairo + Adam = besties.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton – Track & Field

What the day after night one with your 8-week-old puppy looks like 💤💤💤

A post shared by Brianne Theisen-Eaton (@btheiseneaton) on

Retired life must be ruff… no pun intended.

Ryan Fry – Curling

National dog day shout out to my bestfriend Kevin #frenchie

A post shared by Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) on

We’ll just leave this here for you to admire.

Kelita Zupancic – Judo

My little lion 🦁😂 @trapperthebulldog

A post shared by KELITA ZUPANCIC (@kelitazupancic) on

Is it a lion, no! It’s Trapper, Kelita Zupancic’s bulldog.

Sébastien Toutant – Snowboard

Soo good to be home!!🙌🏽 My dog is hype on the @xgames Bronze!🐶 #snowboarding #pomsky

A post shared by Sebastien Toutant (@sebtoots) on

An X Games bronze medal seems like the perfect accessory for snowboarder Seb Toots’ pup.

Paula Findlay – Triathlon

Spring will spring eventually, hopefully. 🌷 #stillcold in #YEG 📷 @wcfindlay91

A post shared by Paula Findlay (@paula_findlay) on

Triathlete Paula Findlay‘s pup Charlie doesn’t seem as optimistic as his owner about Spring “springing” anytime soon.

Ivanie Blondin – Long Track Speed Skating

🇨🇦 🐾 Happy National Dog Day 🐾 🇨🇦 @hudsonsbay @teamcanada #NationalDogDay #dogsofinstagram #greatpyrenees

A post shared by Ivanie Blondin (@ivanieblondin) on

This picture is evidence that anyone – all shapes, sizes and species – can pull off the Hudson’s Bay Canadian Olympic Team Collection.

