Spencer O’Brien stepped onto the World Cup podium on Saturday, winning slopestyle silver in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

After finishing first in the qualification round, O’Brien posted her best score of 81.22 on her second run in the best-of-three-run final. That slotted her behind reigning world silver medallist Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand, who scored 87.32 on her third run. The bronze went to Germany’s Silvia Mittermueller with a top score of 73.40.

It’s actually the first career World Cup medal for the accomplished Canadian snowboarder, who was world champion in 2013 and is a five-time medallist at the X Games, most recently a gold medal in 2016. Among O’Brien’s other notable results this season were bronze medals at the Dew Tour in December and the US Open in January.