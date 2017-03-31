Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Kryk

Team Canada opened the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship with a 2-0 loss to Team USA on Friday night.

Playing on the Americans’ home ice in Plymouth, Michigan, Shannon Szabados was given the start in net in her first major international tournament since she backstopped Canada to gold at Sochi 2014. She spent most of the last three years playing against men in the Southern Professional Hockey League before returning to the national team for the two-game December Series against Team USA.

Canada certainly needed her in the opening period, as they had trouble controlling the American attack and were outshot 12-5. But Szabados came up with several big saves, handling pressure around the crease. Canada also withstood a US power play after Jennifer Wakefield was sent off for two minutes for roughing. The period ended scoreless.

The Americans continued to be relentless in the second period, outshooting Canada 9-3. And it paid off with just two minutes to play. On a rush, Megan Bozek went behind the net, looking like she might go for the wraparound. Instead, she fed the puck to Brianna Decker who tucked it in as Szabados couldn’t get back across the net.

But the Canadians weren’t without chances. Four-and-a-half minutes in, captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Wakefield had a two-on-one. Poulin elected to shoot, but hit the left post. With just under eight minutes to play, Meghan Agosta flew down the wing against a pair of defenders, but also hit a post.

Early in the third, it was American goaltender Nicole Hensley who shone, robbing Canada a couple of times. But it was the US who added another goal to the scoreboard when Gigi Marvin’s point shot fooled Szabados five minutes in.

Next up for Team Canada will be a Saturday night meeting with Finland, who opened with a 2-1 loss to Russia.