Canadian Roundup: World champions, historic feats and fast times

From major world championships accomplishments on ice, to a new world leading time on the track, Team Canada was on fire this weekend.

Here’s are the details.

Figure Skating

🇨🇦🥈Kaetlyn & Gabby 🥉🇨🇦 🌟#GoCanada #AllezCanada #WorldFigure #Helsinki2017 #MondiauxPatinage 🌟 A post shared by Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@skate_canada) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

It was a big weekend for Skate Canada at worlds. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ended their undefeated season with their third world title. In the women’s event Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman made history, as they gave Canada its first-ever double podium in the ladies event.

Athletics

@de6rasse & @buckkyjr leading 🇨🇦 to the 4x100m 🥇 at the #FloridaRelays (🎥:@kerrjason) A post shared by Athletics Canada (@athleticscanada) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Canada’s Rio 2016 4x100m Olympic bronze medallists were reunited this weekend at Florida Relays. The team of Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown and Bolade Ajomale won the event in 38.15 seconds, setting a new world leading time.

Tennis

Big congrats to Gabriela Dabrowski for winning the biggest doubles 🏆 of her career at the @miamiopen! #MiamiOpen 🇨🇦 A post shared by Tennis Canada (@tennis_canada) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Gaby Dabrowski captured the biggest title of her career on Sunday, winning the prestigious Miami Open with doubles partner Yifan Xu of China. The pair defeated former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza of India and Czech Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Triathlon

@kzaferes6's Armpits were a bit smelly. #newplymouthwc A post shared by jo_brown1 (@jo_brown1) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Joanna Brown clinched her first-ever triathlon World Cup on Sunday in New Zealand. The Canadian’s silver medal finish came at the end of a very close battle for gold with Katie Zaferes from the United States.

Diving

Definitely not our best event but we were able to pull through & win silver. Happy with how things are going but still lots to improve. Looking forward to the next couple of weeks. Love you Caecae 💜 #silver #synchro #dwskazan17 A post shared by Meaghan Benfeito 🇵🇹 (@megbenfeito) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Canadian divers picked up three World Series medals at he circuit’s stop in Kazan, Russia. Meaghan Benfeito and her new partner Caeli McKay won silver for their first World Series medal together. On Sunday Jennifer Abel made two trips the the podium, first in the women’s 3m (bronze), before returning with Francois Imbeau-Dulac in 3m synchro (silver).

Gymnastics

Padurariu wins gold on beam and bronze on vault in Venice. Shallon Olsen wins gold on vault https://t.co/Zh6vh7QQrW pic.twitter.com/gHY3iXyL1P — Gymnastics Canada (@CDNGymnastics) April 2, 2017

Rio 2016 gymnast Shallon Olsen, had a great Sunday in vault winning 2017 Trofeo Citta di Jesolo competition in Venice competition. The Canadian scored 14.500 to finish more than 0.300 points ahead of second place.