Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

From Olympic champion Derek Drouin‘s new world decathlon record in high jump, to Team Gushue’s world championship victory on home soil, Canadians dominated over the weekend.

Here are the details.

Curling

The 2017 @fordcanada World Men's Curling Championship champions – CANADA @teamgushue!!! #fwmcc2017 #curling A post shared by Curling Canada (@curlingcanada) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

It was mission accomplished for Team Canada at the men’s curling world championships. Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker went undefeated en route to their gold medal in front of Canadian fans in Edmonton. The victory was extra sweet for Gushue, who became the first skip to win world juniors, world championship and Olympic gold. Longtime third Nichols now also owns all three titles.

Ice hockey

‪No words to describe, Not the ending we worked for. But always grateful for the experiences & my amazing teammates! Thank you to all the fans for your support!❤️🇨🇦🏒‬ A post shared by Natalie Spooner (@natspooner5) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Canada’s women’s ice hockey team finished second at the world championships in Michigan. Once again the world championship final saw long-time North American rivals facing off. The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, sending the gold medal final into overtime, where the Canadians fell to Team USA 3-2.

Athletics

@ddrouin10 sets a World Decathlon Best in the high jump with a clearance of 2.28m. He finished Day 1 with 3940 points. (🎥:@nicholasscarvelis) #runnerspace #decathlon #track #trackandfield @spikesmag A post shared by Athletics Canada (@athleticscanada) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Two athletics Olympians wrote their names in the record books over the weekend. Olympic champion Derek Drouin registered a new decathlon world record in high jump, leaping 2.28m in California. Pole vaulter Alysha Newman smashed her Canadian record, soaring 4.71m.

Diving

Great day at the office for Pamela Ware 🥉 Entrée remarquée pour Pamela Ware 👏 A post shared by Diving Plongeon Canada (@divingcanada) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Canadian divers picked up four medals at the FINA Grand Prix in Gatineau Quebec. Rio 2016 Olympian Pamela Ware clinched the nation’s first medal on Saturday with a bronze medal in the women’s 3m springboard, at her first FINA competition since undergoing surgery for a stress fracture.

Swimming

Exciting stuff happening in the pool as @kyliemasse came within 0.09 of a second of a world record in 🚺 100m backstroke at #TeamCanada trials. // Kylie Masse à 0,09 s du record mondial du 100 m dos aux essais d'#ÉquipeCanada. A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Canada’s Rio 2016 swimmers were back in the pool over the weekend looking to punch their tickets to the 2017 world championships. A total of 32 athletes – 20 women, 12 men – qualified for the competition in Budapest. Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kylie Masse also clocked the fastest 100m backstroke time in the world this year, touching the wall just 0.09s off the world record. Sydney Pickrem lowered her 200m IM Canadian record to two minutes 9.56s. Javier Acevedo raced to the third fastest time in the world (53.64s) 100m backstroke.