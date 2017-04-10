From Olympic champion Derek Drouin‘s new world decathlon record in high jump, to Team Gushue’s world championship victory on home soil, Canadians dominated over the weekend.

Here are the details.

Curling

The 2017 @fordcanada World Men's Curling Championship champions – CANADA @teamgushue!!! #fwmcc2017 #curling

A post shared by Curling Canada (@curlingcanada) on

It was mission accomplished for Team Canada at the men’s curling world championships. Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker went undefeated en route to their gold medal in front of Canadian fans in Edmonton. The victory was extra sweet for Gushue, who became the first skip to win world juniors, world championship and Olympic gold. Longtime third Nichols now also owns all three titles.

Ice hockey

Read: Team Canada captures silver at women’s worlds

Canada’s women’s ice hockey team finished second at the world championships in Michigan. Once again the world championship final saw long-time North American rivals facing off. The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time, sending the gold medal final into overtime, where the Canadians fell to Team USA 3-2.

Athletics

Two athletics Olympians wrote their names in the record books over the weekend. Olympic champion Derek Drouin registered a new decathlon world record in high jump, leaping 2.28m in California. Pole vaulter Alysha Newman smashed her Canadian record, soaring 4.71m.

Diving

Read: Canadians collect four Grand Prix medals in Quebec

Great day at the office for Pamela Ware 🥉 Entrée remarquée pour Pamela Ware 👏

A post shared by Diving Plongeon Canada (@divingcanada) on

Canadian divers picked up four medals at the FINA Grand Prix in Gatineau Quebec. Rio 2016 Olympian Pamela Ware clinched the nation’s first medal on Saturday with a bronze medal in the women’s 3m springboard, at her first FINA competition since undergoing surgery for a stress fracture.

Swimming

Read: Team Canada named for 2017 worlds

Canada’s Rio 2016 swimmers were back in the pool over the weekend looking to punch their tickets to the 2017 world championships. A total of 32 athletes – 20 women, 12 men – qualified for the competition in Budapest. Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kylie Masse also clocked the fastest 100m backstroke time in the world this year, touching the wall just 0.09s off the world record. Sydney Pickrem lowered her 200m IM Canadian record to two minutes 9.56s. Javier Acevedo raced to the third fastest time in the world (53.64s) 100m backstroke.

Read Full Story

Related:

Turin 2006
Nagano 1998
Sami Jo Small
Hayley Wickenheiser
Vancouver 2010
Dawn McEwen

Trending:

Team Canada will play for gold at women’s hockey worlds
Undefeated Team Gushue golden at World Men’s Curling Championship
Team Canada captures silver at women’s world hockey championship
Team Canada undefeated, clinches playoff spot at men’s curling worlds
Team Canada defeats Russia for first win of women’s hockey worlds
Still undefeated, Team Gushue into final at men’s curling worlds