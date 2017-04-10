For some parents, having one child compete at the Olympic Games is a rarity. But others have had the joy of watching two (or three!) children represent their country.

So whether they competed against each other in the same event, competed as a duo, or were in completely different sports, here’s a look at some of the talent that just has something in their blood.

Dufour-Lapointe sisters

Sister Squad! @mariesaintpierre @aldo_shoes @les_garcons_coiffeurs #fashionnight #balstejustine #funnight #sister #3SDL A post shared by Chloedufourlapointe (@chloedufourlapointe) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Canada’s triple threat in women’s moguls, Justine, Chloé and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe were all together at Sochi 2014. After Chloé competed solo at Vancouver 2010, finishing in fifth place, four years later Justine and Chloé finished 1-2, respectively, becoming just the third set of sisters to ever win gold and silver in the same Winter Olympic event. From spending their off days together watching the Blue Jays or attending fashion shows, to competing against one another on the hill, there’s no doubt the Montreal trio share a special bond.

Saunders brothers

#tbt to racing in Rio. Everyone's always talking about how much 2016 sucked, which is awkward cause I had a great year… #sailing #olympics2016 A post shared by Jacob Saunders (@jacobsaunderssailing) on Jan 13, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Jacob Saunders and his older brother Graeme of Nova Scotia competed in their first Olympic Games at Rio 2016, finishing 22nd overall in the 470 sailing event. The sibling duo have been competing together since 2009 and are looking forward to Tokyo 2020.

Plouffe twin sisters

Twins Michelle and Katherine Plouffe were members of the women’s basketball team at Toronto 2015 and Rio 2016 after Michelle had made the team alone at London 2012. Hailing from Edmonton, the twins have a Pan American Games gold medal under their belt. In true twin fashion, both Katherine and Michelle currently play professionally in France (but not on the same team).

Hamelin brothers

Short track speed skaters Charles and younger brother François Hamelin have had plenty of Olympic success. From Lévis, Quebec, both brothers captured the gold medal at Vancouver 2010 in the men’s 5000m relay alongside teammates François-Louis Tremblay, Olivier Jean and Guillaume Bastille. Although both brothers competed at Sochi 2014, it was Charles who added another gold medal to his collection in the 1500m.

Harnden brothers

Curling brothers Ryan and E.J. Harnden have been teammates since 2007. The next year they joined forces with their cousin and skip Brad Jacobs. In 2012, Ryan Fry came on board and at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, E.J. (second) and Ryan (lead) formed the front end of the team that captured the gold medal. One year out from PyeongChang 2018, Team Jacobs and the Harnden brothers placed fourth at the 2017 Brier.

Crawford sisters

My last Olympic parade with my sister as my teammate. @rosannacrawford A post shared by @chandracrawford (@chandracrawford) on May 26, 2014 at 9:20am PDT

Ta dah!!!! A post shared by Rosanna Crawford (@rosannacrawford) on Feb 12, 2014 at 4:20am PST

Sisters Rosanna and Chandra Crawford both competed at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 in their respective sports. The elder, Chandra, has participated in cross-country skiing in three Olympic Winter Games, her first being Turin 2006 when she won gold in the sprint. Rosanna, a biathlete, helped Canada to its best ever finish in the women’s relay in Sochi, placing eighth.

Valjas siblings

So excited to be in Sochi! Skiing is unreal. #bluebird #sochi2014 #ilike #Olympics #teamCanada A post shared by Lenny Valjas (@lennyvaljas) on Feb 6, 2014 at 2:06am PST

Kristina and Lenny Valjas may both be Olympians, but their choices of sport could not be more different. Kristina, a beach volleyball player, competed at Rio 2016 alongside teammate Jamie Broder. Together, the pair finished ninth overall. Kristina’s younger brother, cross-country skier Lenny, competed at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. This past season, he joined with Alex Harvey to win a World Cup team sprint gold medal.

Marquis brothers

Freestyle skiers and brothers Vincent and Philippe Marquis of Quebec City each participated in the men’s moguls event at the Olympics, but not at the same time. Vincent, the elder of the two, just missed the podium at Vancouver 2010, finishing in fourth place behind victorious Canadian teammate Alex Bilodeau. The younger Marquis made his Olympic debut four years later at Sochi 2014, finishing ninth.

Gregg and Wotherspoon siblings

Long track speed skater Jamie Gregg and his sister, short track speed skater Jessica, each competed in their individual events on home ice at Vancouver 2010. Jessica helped the women’s 3000m relay capture silver while Jamie finished eighth in the men’s 500m. Among the favourite Olympic memories? Walking into the Opening Ceremony together. They were both back on the team at Sochi 2014, where they were joined Gregg’s wife Danielle Wotherspoon, also a long track speed skater and the younger sister of 1998 Olympic silver medallist Jeremy Wotherspoon, one of the greatest sprinters ever on the big oval.

Vilagos twin sisters

Twins Vicky and Penny Vilagos earned themselves an Olympic medal at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. The synchronized swimmers captured the silver medal in the women’s duet event, behind American twins Sarah Josephson and Karen Josephson. Nearly a decade earlier, they seized two medals at the 1983 Pan American Games in Caracas, gold in the team event and silver in the duet.

Firth twin sisters

Sharon and Shirley Firth were members of Canada’s first ever women’s Olympic cross-country skiing team. The twins competed in a total of four Olympic Games: Sapporo 1972, Innsbruck 1976, Lake Placid 1980 and Sarajevo 1984. Together, they placed seventh in the women’s 4x5km relay in Innsbruck, their best ever finish at an Olympic Games. Sharon and Shirley were also the first female indigenous athletes to represent Canada at the Winter Games. The twin sisters added to their resumé when they were inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fournel siblings

Carnaval in Rio #rioolympics A post shared by Hugues Fournel (@huguesfournel) on Aug 21, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

Hugues and Emilie Fournel were each other’s biggest supporters as they followed in the footsteps of their late Olympian father Jean to paddle their way to London 2012 and Rio 2016 together. It was elder sibling Emilie who got to the Games first, competing at Beijing 2008, which made Hugues realize that it was possible to live up to their father’s legacy.