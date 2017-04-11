Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more adorable after National Puppy Day, here comes National Pet Day to deliver a cuteness overload.
We’ve compiled a list of some Team Canada’s furriest fans and sidekicks. Check it out!
Mirela Rahneva – Skeleton
Skeleton athlete, Mirela Rahneva, has a couple furry companions to welcome her home after competition, including this new kitten.
Charity Williams – Rugby
Sometimes all you need is a smile from a puppy to brighten your day.
Penny Oleksiak – Swimming
After winning four Olympic medals at Rio 2016, Penny rewarded herself with a kitten named.. you guessed it, RIO!
Patrick Chan – Figure Skating
We’re unsure if these are actually Patrick’s pets, but the picture was so precious we couldn’t resist.
Ashley Steacy – Rugby
Rugby bronze medallist, Ashley Steacy also got a new kitten after returning home from Rio.
Stephanie Labbé – Football
Steph Labbé’s pup, Rio, is ready to rep Team Canada in his scarf.
Manny Osborne-Paradis – Alpine Skiing
We don’t blame you for missing these two while you’re on the road Manny.
Tory Nyhaug – BMX
Man’s best friend, as the saying goes…
Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating
When your cat thinks a pillow is also a cat. Too Funny!
Ivanie Blondin – Speed Skating
Sometimes you just need a pet to help you do your hair…
Eric Radford – Figure Skating
…Or to relax on a day off.
Emily Batty – Mountain Bike
One thing’s for sure, pets will always be around when food is involved.
Jen Kish – Rugby
Wiggles is almost as sweet as candy so this is fitting.
Markus Thormeyer – Swimming
And hey, if you don’t have pets of your own you can always pretend like Markus!
