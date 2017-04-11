Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more adorable after National Puppy Day, here comes National Pet Day to deliver a cuteness overload.

We’ve compiled a list of some Team Canada’s furriest fans and sidekicks. Check it out!

Mirela Rahneva – Skeleton

So this happened. New #furbaby #kitty #catsofinstagram what should I name him? Whiskey? Bravo?

Skeleton athlete, Mirela Rahneva, has a couple furry companions to welcome her home after competition, including this new kitten.

Charity Williams – Rugby

You smile, I smile :)

Sometimes all you need is a smile from a puppy to brighten your day.

Penny Oleksiak – Swimming

May have left Rio to go to Rio but came right back to Rio #badkittyrio

After winning four Olympic medals at Rio 2016, Penny rewarded herself with a kitten named.. you guessed it, RIO!

Patrick Chan – Figure Skating

Happy Canada Day! 🐥🍁

We’re unsure if these are actually Patrick’s pets, but the picture was so precious we couldn’t resist.

Ashley Steacy – Rugby

Afternoon coffee with my new friend 😻 #crazycatlady #doolittledrive

Rugby bronze medallist, Ashley Steacy also got a new kitten after returning home from Rio.

Stephanie Labbé – Football

Can't wait to be back with my (not so) little man tonight! 😍❤ #Rio

Steph Labbé’s pup, Rio, is ready to rep Team Canada in his scarf.

Manny Osborne-Paradis – Alpine Skiing

It's pictures like this that make it soooooo hard to be on the road. #daddyproblems #catsofinstagram @cats_of_world_

We don’t blame you for missing these two while you’re on the road Manny.

Tory Nyhaug – BMX

Just a boy and his pal. 😄

Man’s best friend, as the saying goes…

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

When your cat thinks a pillow is also a cat. Too Funny!

Ivanie Blondin – Speed Skating

Hanging from pony tails… Starting to be the new thing. #africangrey

Sometimes you just need a pet to help you do your hair…

Eric Radford – Figure Skating

One of those days. Nice to have a friend to share it with. #supernova #nova #onesie #weekend #comfycouch

…Or to relax on a day off.

Emily Batty – Mountain Bike

One thing’s for sure, pets will always be around when food is involved.

Jen Kish – Rugby

She's my little gumball ❤ 🐶 🍪 #instapuppy #havanese

Wiggles is almost as sweet as candy so this is fitting.

Markus Thormeyer – Swimming

Actual picture of me right now

And hey, if you don’t have pets of your own you can always pretend like Markus!

