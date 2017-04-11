Photo: Penny Oleksiak

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more adorable after National Puppy Day, here comes National Pet Day to deliver a cuteness overload.

We’ve compiled a list of some Team Canada’s furriest fans and sidekicks. Check it out!

Mirela Rahneva – Skeleton

So this happened. New #furbaby #kitty #catsofinstagram what should I name him? Whiskey? Bravo? A post shared by Mirela Rahneva (@mrahneva) on Jul 24, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

Skeleton athlete, Mirela Rahneva, has a couple furry companions to welcome her home after competition, including this new kitten.

Charity Williams – Rugby

You smile, I smile :) A post shared by Charityw (@charitywilliamss) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:30pm PST

Sometimes all you need is a smile from a puppy to brighten your day.

Penny Oleksiak – Swimming

May have left Rio to go to Rio but came right back to Rio #badkittyrio A post shared by Penny Oleksiak (@typicalpen) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

After winning four Olympic medals at Rio 2016, Penny rewarded herself with a kitten named.. you guessed it, RIO!

Patrick Chan – Figure Skating

Happy Canada Day! 🐥🍁 A post shared by Patrick Chan (@pchan31) on Jul 1, 2015 at 5:58am PDT

We’re unsure if these are actually Patrick’s pets, but the picture was so precious we couldn’t resist.

Ashley Steacy – Rugby

Afternoon coffee with my new friend 😻 #crazycatlady #doolittledrive A post shared by Ashley Steacy (@ashley.steacy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Rugby bronze medallist, Ashley Steacy also got a new kitten after returning home from Rio.

Stephanie Labbé – Football

Can't wait to be back with my (not so) little man tonight! 😍❤ #Rio A post shared by Stephanie Labbé (@stephlabbe1) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Steph Labbé’s pup, Rio, is ready to rep Team Canada in his scarf.

Manny Osborne-Paradis – Alpine Skiing

It's pictures like this that make it soooooo hard to be on the road. #daddyproblems #catsofinstagram @cats_of_world_ A post shared by Manny Osborne-Paradis (@manny_ski) on Dec 5, 2016 at 6:29am PST

We don’t blame you for missing these two while you’re on the road Manny.

Tory Nyhaug – BMX

Just a boy and his pal. 😄 A post shared by Tory Nyhaug (@tnyhaug49) on Oct 19, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT

Man’s best friend, as the saying goes…

Meagan Duhamel – Figure Skating

When your cat is chillin with her friend ….. #bangelcat #wildcat #cats #catsofinstagram 🐱😻😸#goodmorning #meow A post shared by @meaganduhamel on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:23am PST

When your cat thinks a pillow is also a cat. Too Funny!

Ivanie Blondin – Speed Skating

Hanging from pony tails… Starting to be the new thing. #africangrey A post shared by Ivanie Blondin (@ivanieblondin) on Jun 18, 2014 at 6:47pm PDT

Sometimes you just need a pet to help you do your hair…

Eric Radford – Figure Skating

One of those days. Nice to have a friend to share it with. #supernova #nova #onesie #weekend #comfycouch A post shared by Eric Radford (@ericradford85) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:50am PST

…Or to relax on a day off.

Emily Batty – Mountain Bike

Gotta love how our fur child pops out of no where every time there's food on my lap 😂 LOVE YOU @hiimbuddy1 😘😘😘 #taught #him #badhabits A post shared by Emily Batty (@emilybatty1) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

One thing’s for sure, pets will always be around when food is involved.

Jen Kish – Rugby

She's my little gumball ❤ 🐶 🍪 #instapuppy #havanese A post shared by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Wiggles is almost as sweet as candy so this is fitting.

Markus Thormeyer – Swimming

Actual picture of me right now A post shared by Markus Thormeyer (@lilmarquenis) on May 12, 2016 at 8:24pm PDT

And hey, if you don’t have pets of your own you can always pretend like Markus!