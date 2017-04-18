They are young, they are fast and they are hungrier than ever! The Rio 2016 4x100m bronze medallists will lead the Canadian charge at the IAAF World Relays this weekend in Nassau, Bahamas.

Eight months after breaking the Atlanta 1996 Canadian record and winning bronze at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Stadium, Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown, Akeem Haynes and Bolade Ajomale will be sporting the Canadian uniform once again in Nassau.

True North 🇨🇦 📸:@mistah_kidd #Nike #FLRelays #RickFlair A post shared by Aaron Kingsley Brown (@kingsleysc) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Even though it will be their first official international competition together this season, they have already had the chance to stretch their legs at the Florida Relays on April 1st. In Gainesville, they clocked the best time of 2017, posting a rapid fast 38.15 seconds, which is only 0.51 seconds slower than their Canadian record from Rio 2016, which is still the goal to beat this season.

Rio 2016 finalists, Crystal Emmanuel and Farah Jacques will also be part of the women’s 4×100.

Four and half a seconds off the bronze medal at Rio 2016, Carline Muir, Alicia Brown and Noelle Montcalm will be in the 4x400m relay event and will aim for nothing less than a podium in the Bahamas.

Excited to announce that I will be representing Canada at the World Relay Championships on April 22nd and 23rd in the Bahamas! Congrats to coach @bobwestman and @rayray_doit on their team selection as well! #bleedblue #strongertogether #TeamCanada A post shared by Alicia Brown (@lici_b) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

The Nassau races are all the more important as the top eight teams in the 4×100 and 4x400m relays will earn their tickets to the IAAF World Championships in London in August.

23 Canadian athletes will compete in the Caribbean on April 22 and 23 in the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relays.

Men

Andre De Grasse – 4x100m, 4x200m

Brendon Rodney – 4x100m, 4x200m

Aaron Brown – 4x100m, 4x200m

Akeem Haynes – 4x100m, 4x200m

Gavin Smellie – 4x100m, 4x200m

Bolade Ajomale – 4x100m, 4x200m

Segun Makinde – 4x100m, 4x200m

Daniel Harper – 4x400m

Graeme Thompson – 4x400m

Philip Osei – 4x400m

Ben Ayesu-Attah – 4x400m

Rayshaun Franklin – 4x400m

Women

Crystal Emmanuel – 4x100m, 4x200m

Farah Jacques – 4x100m, 4x200m

Shaina Harrison – 4x100m, 4x200m

Shai-Anne Davis – 4x100m, 4x200m

Whitney Rowe – 4x100m, 4x200m

Isatu Fofanah – 4x100m, 4x200m

Carline Muir – 4x400m

Alicia Brown – 4x400m

Noelle Montcalm – 4x400m

Kelsey Balkwill – 4x400m

Audrey Jean-Baptiste – 4x400m

CBC Sports will livestream the event starting April 22. Find the full schedule here.