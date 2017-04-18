They are young, they are fast and they are hungrier than ever! The Rio 2016 4x100m bronze medallists will lead the Canadian charge at the IAAF World Relays this weekend in Nassau, Bahamas.
Eight months after breaking the Atlanta 1996 Canadian record and winning bronze at Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Stadium, Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown, Akeem Haynes and Bolade Ajomale will be sporting the Canadian uniform once again in Nassau.
Even though it will be their first official international competition together this season, they have already had the chance to stretch their legs at the Florida Relays on April 1st. In Gainesville, they clocked the best time of 2017, posting a rapid fast 38.15 seconds, which is only 0.51 seconds slower than their Canadian record from Rio 2016, which is still the goal to beat this season.
Rio 2016 finalists, Crystal Emmanuel and Farah Jacques will also be part of the women’s 4×100.
Four and half a seconds off the bronze medal at Rio 2016, Carline Muir, Alicia Brown and Noelle Montcalm will be in the 4x400m relay event and will aim for nothing less than a podium in the Bahamas.
The Nassau races are all the more important as the top eight teams in the 4×100 and 4x400m relays will earn their tickets to the IAAF World Championships in London in August.
23 Canadian athletes will compete in the Caribbean on April 22 and 23 in the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m relays.
Men
Andre De Grasse – 4x100m, 4x200m
Brendon Rodney – 4x100m, 4x200m
Aaron Brown – 4x100m, 4x200m
Akeem Haynes – 4x100m, 4x200m
Gavin Smellie – 4x100m, 4x200m
Bolade Ajomale – 4x100m, 4x200m
Segun Makinde – 4x100m, 4x200m
Daniel Harper – 4x400m
Graeme Thompson – 4x400m
Philip Osei – 4x400m
Ben Ayesu-Attah – 4x400m
Rayshaun Franklin – 4x400m
Women
Crystal Emmanuel – 4x100m, 4x200m
Farah Jacques – 4x100m, 4x200m
Shaina Harrison – 4x100m, 4x200m
Shai-Anne Davis – 4x100m, 4x200m
Whitney Rowe – 4x100m, 4x200m
Isatu Fofanah – 4x100m, 4x200m
Carline Muir – 4x400m
Alicia Brown – 4x400m
Noelle Montcalm – 4x400m
Kelsey Balkwill – 4x400m
Audrey Jean-Baptiste – 4x400m
CBC Sports will livestream the event starting April 22. Find the full schedule here.
Trending:
Rio 2016 sprinters lead the way for Team Canada at IAAF World Relays