Canadian women’s sevens claim silver in Kitakyushu

Canada’s women’s sevens team took second place at the Kitakyushu stop of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens circut after losing a close cup final match 17-14 to New Zealand at Mikuni World Stadium Kitakyushu in Japan.

The Canadian women were simply unbeatable until they met New Zealand in the final, going undefeated in pool play on day one against England, Spain, and the USA. In playoff action on day two, they shut Russia down 41-0 in the cup quarterfinals, advancing to beat Rio 2016 Olympic Champions Australia 33-0 in the cup semifinals.

Canada (41) vs. Russia (0)

After posting a 3-0 record on day one, Canada came to play in the cup quarterfinals, shutting-out Russia in a 41-0 win. Tries were scored by Jen Kish, Ghislaine Landry (2), Julia Greenshields (2), Charity Williams, and Natasha Watcham-Roy. Landry also successfully made 3 conversions.

Canada (33) vs. Australia (0)

Likely the most impressive win of the tournament, Canada scored 33 points on the reigning Rio 2016 Olympic Gold medallists, and didn’t allow the Aussies any scoring opportunity. This result marked the highest point differential that Canada has ever beaten Australia by. Julia Greenshields, who was named to the Kitakyushu Dream Team along with Landry, was instrumental in the win, scoring a hat trick. Breanne Nicholas and Britt Benn also added a try each to the total, while Landry converted three and Nichols one.

Canada (14) vs. New Zealand (17)

The win streak came to an end as Canada lost to New Zealand by a three point difference. Canada was first to put points on the scoreboard with a try from Hannah Darling, Landry made the conversion to give Canada a 7-0 lead over the Black Ferns, however New Zealand was able to tie up the game before the half. Kish and Landry came together to gain another try and conversion for the team, but it wasn’t enough to overcome New Zealand and claim the cup.

When the girls play like that, it's hard to be disappointed……But consider us hungry as ever. pic.twitter.com/kHQpVc6NIr — Ghislaine Landry (@ghis_landry) April 23, 2017

The Canadian women return to home soil to host, Canada Sevens, the next leg of the World Series which will be held in Langford, British Columbia on May 27-28. Tickets available here.