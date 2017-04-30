(Photo: Twitter/Drake Relays)

Team Canada cliches an Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling, as the podium success continues in summer sports.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Read: Carruthers & Courtney win silver at worlds

Reid Carruthers and Joanne Courtney punched Team Canada’s ticket to PyeongChang 2018 after a second place finish at the world mixed doubles curling championship. A silver medal gave Canada its best-ever finish at worlds, in front of a home crowd in Lethbridge, Alberta. In the final Canada was up against Switzerland, where back-to-back steals in the fifth secured the title for the Swiss. Canada is now ranked first in the overall mixed doubles rankings, following their world silver finish.

Synchronized Swimming

Read: Simoneau & Thomas win silver at first competition since Rio

At their first compeition together since placing seventh at Rio 2016, Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas climbed onto the podium at the third stage of the FINA Synchronized Swimming World Series stop on Sunday in Tokyo. Next up the pair will head home for the circuit’s fourth event, beginning on Tuesday in Toronto.

Athletics

Awesome shot from today's Drake Relays. Happy to walk away with the win and a 2.30 clearance. #Nike #niketrackandfield #HighJump #DrakeRelays A post shared by Derek Drouin (@ddrouin10) on Apr 29, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

It was a big weekend at Drake Relays for the Canadians in attendance led by Olympic champion Derek Drouin who won his fourth consecutive title in men’s high jump, while Mike Mason finished second. Alysha Newman also finished second at Drake relays in women’s pole vault. Over in Virginia, Rio 2016 Olympian Brittany Crew threw 18.02m in women’s shot put, to hit the IAAF standard for worlds this summer.

Judo

Canadian judoks picked up a total of five medals at the Pan American championships in Panama over the weekend. On Saturday the 57kg category saw an all Canadian final as Jessika Klimkait (gold) and Rio 2016 Olympian Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (silver) took the mat. Olympians Kelita Zupancic (70 kg) and Ecaterina Guica (52 kg) also earned spots on the podium, finishing second and third respectively. On the men’s side Étienne Briand (81kg) secured bronze.

Wrestling

Related: Get to know Olympian Jasmine Mian

So to finish the joke… three Canadians stumble into a Mongolian wrestling tournament, they wrestled some good matches, got some even better battle scars and most importantly, have $800 to blow at Mongolian Pizza Hut! 🍕 #StuffedCrustOnMeLadies #MongoliaOpen2017 A post shared by Jasmine Mian (@jasmine.mian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Rio 2016 wrestler Jasmine Mian, grappled her way to a silver medal finish at the Mongolian Open. The Canadian took down Russians Nadezhda Sokolova 11-0 and Daria Leksina (4-2) as well as Mongolia’s Munkhnar (12-2), before falling to Russia’s Valeria Chepsarakova 1-4 in the gold medal final.

Boxing

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Bujold

Mandy Bujold made Boxing Canada history, clinching her 11th consecutive national title on Saturday.