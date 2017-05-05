The 2017 Diamond League Season is officially here, bringing some of the world’s best athletes together to battle it out on the track and field.

The 12 event circuit kicks off on May 5th in Doha, Qatar, featuring several top athletics stars including Canadian Rio 2016 Olympians Andre De Grasse, Phylicia George and Alysha Newman.

First up for the Canadians is three-time Olympic medallist De Grasse, who will hit the track for the 100m. After his bronze medal finish at Rio 2016, fans will be excited to see if the Canadian can take down USA’s Justin Gatlin who finished second at the Olympics.

WATCH: George interviews De Grasse ahead of Doha

Olympic 100m hurdle finalist George is also looking to build on her recent successes, which includes winning the 60mh event at the prestigious Millrose Games in February. Doha will feature a stacked field in women’s sprint hurdles, with three of the top five finisher at Rio 2016 in attendance.

Newman is Athletics Canada‘s most accomplished female pole vaulter. Last month Newman broke her national record of 4.61m, when she cleared 4.71m in Miami at her university’s alumni event. With a strong start to her 2017 outdoor season, Newman is one to keep an eye on in women’s pole vault.

Once the action in Doha is complete the circuit will continue to the next stop Shanghai, where athletes will have another chance to rack up points. The Diamond League tour challenges athletes to be successful at each event, by awarding athletes up to eight points based on their finish. Athletes will the highest scores after 12 stops will earn a spot at the Zurich or Brussels finals, where winners of each event will take home $50,000 US.

Competition schedules and athlete lists can be found on the Diamond League website, events can also be live streamed on CBC sports.