Tory Nyhaug reached the podium at the first UCI BMX Supercross World Cup stop of the season, winning silver on Sunday in Papendal, Netherlands.

Nyhaug was beaten to the finish line by Frenchman Joris Daudet, who led from the time the start gate dropped in the final, but placed ahead of his best friend and reigning Olympic champion, American Connor Fields.

This year’s BMX Supercross World Cup schedule includes three stops, with two stages at each. Nyhaug opened the World Cup season with a sixth place finish in Saturday’s first stage. He now sits third in the overall World Cup standings.

For the most part, Nyhaug easily advanced from round to round on Sunday. The only major blip was a third place finish in his semifinal, but with the top four moving on to the final, Nyhaug was in okay shape.

 

Next week the World Cup circuit moves to Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

 

