Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas were back on the synchronized swimming World Series podium, after a silver medal finish in Toronto.

After claiming World Series silver a week before at their first competition since Rio 2016, Simoneau and Thomas were ready to keep the momentum going in front of a home crowd in Toronto.

The pair opened the competition with their technical routines on Thursday, scoring 89.9732 to sit second ahead of Canada’s second team of Gabriella Brisson and Claudia Holzner (86.7477). Anna Voloshyna and Yelyzaveta Yakhno from the Ukraine led the compeitition with 91.2005.

On Friday Canada’s duet teams were back in pool for their free routines. Simoneau and Thomas were able to hold onto their silver medal position after scoring 90.4000. The Ukrainians took home gold after closing with a score of 91.9667.

Canada’s second team finished third in the rankings after earning 87.5667 points in free, however the one country limit ment the bronze medal was awarded to Eva Morris and Jazzlee Thomas from New Zealand.