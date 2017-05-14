Team Canada’s Olympic Moms

Photo: CP/Ryan Remiorz

Moms are the superheroes of the world.

They are professional multi-taskers who somehow find time in their busy schedules to do just about anything. Some of them have even managed to become Olympians in their spare time, successfully juggling their responsibilities as both a parent and as an athlete.

Here are some of the moms who represented Team Canada at recent Olympic Games, including one who was pregnant at the time.

Kristie Moore – Curling

Kristie Moore was five months pregnant when she represented Canada at Vancouver 2010 as the fifth for the rink skipped by Cheryl Bernard. The Alberta-based curler was Canada’s first recorded athlete to compete at the Olympic Games while carrying a child and claimed an Olympic silver medal.

Rio 2016

Hilary Stellingwerff – Athletics

After winning eight consecutive national titles in the 1500m, Hilary Stellingwerff took a break from the track in 2014 to give birth to son Theo. It was not long after he was born that the London 2012 Olympian began training again for the next Olympic Games. Her hard work earned her a spot on the national podium in 2016 as well as a ticket to Rio 2016 where the new mom placed 31st in the women’s 1500m.

Nikkita Holder – Athletics

Fourth in the world in the 100m hurdles in 2011, Nikkita Holder returned to competition after giving birth to her son Kaedence in 2013. After taking home the bronze medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, she then qualified for her second Olympic Games in 2016 where she reached the semifinals.

Krista DuChene – Athletics

Canadian marathon runner Krista DuChene is an expert at work-life balance. After being crowned the Canadian champion in 2010, she went on to become one of Canada’s top marathon runners, all the while taking care of her three children. Her first child Micah was born in 2006, with Seth following in 2008 and Leah in 2011. DuChene then managed to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic marathon where she completed the 42km course in 2:35:29, good for 35th place.

Genevieve Orton – Canoe/Kayak Sprint

After missing out on the 2012 Olympic Games, Genevieve Orton took a break from paddling to start a family with her husband Jonathan, a former national team member. In 2013, the Halifax native returned to training only a few months after her daughter Annika was born. Orton won two national titles and went on to qualify for Rio 2016, where she finished 13th in the K-2 500m with KC Fraser and eighth with Team Canada in the K-4 500m.

Jessica Phoenix – Equestrian

After competing at London 2012, Jessica Phoenix decided to start a family. Her eldest Jacob was born in 2013 while her youngest, Jordan, was born in May 2015. Just a few months later, Jessica and her horse, Pavarotti, came second in the individual event and third in the team event at Toronto 2015. Jessica qualified for her second Olympic Games in 2016 where she was part of Canada’s 10th place finish in team eventing and placed 38th in the individual event with her new horse, A Little Romance.

Cynthia Meyer – Shooting

Cynthia Meyer at the Olympic Games in Athens on August 16, 2004. Cynthia Meyer competes in trap shooting at the summer Olympic Games Monday August 16, 2004 in Athens, Greece. Photo: CP PHOTO/Adrian Wyld Cynthia Meyer looks on at the Olympic Games in Athens on August 18, 2004.

For Cynthia Meyer, shooting is a family affair. She was first introduced to shooting by her father when she was in her early twenties. Her husband Robert later took over the role as her coach in the time leading up to Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000. After the latter Games, Meyers gave birth to her two daughters, Olivia in 2002 and Isabella in 2004. Being the super mom that she is, four months after the birth of her youngest, Meyers took part in her third Olympic Games in Athens, before representing Canada more recently at Rio 2016.

Lynda Kiejko – Shooting

Team Canada’s Lynda Kiejko in qualifying round of air pistol shooting at Deodoro Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday August 7, 2016. COC Photo/David Jackson Lynda Kiejko with her 10m air pistol shooting gold medal at the Pan American Games on July 12, 2015. Lynda Kiejko (with the sombrero) and her daughter Olivia at the Pan American Championships in 2014. Photo: Lisa Borgerson

Canadian Olympic shooter Lynda Kiejko was Meyers’ teammate at Rio 2016. Also from a shooting family, she followed in the footsteps of both her father, Bill, and sister, Dorothy, as they too were Olympians. In 2014, Kiejko gave birth to her first daughter and named her Olivia, apparently a popular name amongst Canadian shooters.

Sochi 2014

Jayna Hefford – Ice Hockey

Jayna Hefford is one of the most experienced athletes to have ever played on the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team. After Vancouver 2010, where she won her fourth Olympic medal, Hefford’s partner Kathleen Kauth gave birth to their daughter, Isla, in March 2013. Hefford then suited up in her Canadian uniform to win her fifth medal and fourth gold at Sochi 2014. Since then, Hefford gave birth to their second child, Lachlan, in April 2015.

Jennifer Jones – Curling

Curler Jennifer Jones was crowned Olympic champion at Sochi 2014, a year and a half after giving birth to her first child Isabella. Since then, Jones and her husband, world champion Brent Laing, welcomed their second child Skyla who was born last August. Perhaps the two girls will have the chance to see mom and dad in action at PyeongChang 2018.

Jill Officer – Curling

Olympic champion Jill Officer has been a longtime teammate of Jennifer Jones. She gave birth to her daughter Camryn in December 2011 before going on to compete at Sochi 2014. Only time will tell if Camryn will follow in mom’s footsteps.

Kirsten Wall – Curling

Just like teammates Jones and Officer, Kristen Wall had the title of Olympic mom at Sochi 2014. Wall’s daughters Dayna, born in 2006, and Sarah, born in 2008, were a bit older when they watched their mom compete, therefore they understood the challenges faced ahead.

Megan Tandy – Biathlon

After being Canada’s top-ranked biathlete at Vancouver 2010, Megan Tandy took a season away from sport to start a family. After giving birth to her son Predo Emil in late 2010, Tandy returned to biathlon and was part of Team Canada at Sochi 2014. Always wanting a piece of him with her, she always travels with one of his t-shirts as she continues down the road to PyeongChang 2018.

Hayley Wickenheiser – Ice Hockey

Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickerheiser, of Shaunavon, Sask., kisses her son Noah Pachina following Canada’s 3-2 victory against USA in women’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thursday Feb. 21, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson) Team Canada’s Hayley Wickenheiser puts her gold medal on her son, Noah, after defeating Sweden 4-1 to win the gold medal in womens ice hockey at the 2006 Winter Olympic Monday, Feb. 20, 2006 in Turin. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz) With the help of her son Noah Pacina, hockey Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser, right, is inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in Toronto on Saturday, October 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

Hayley Wickenheiser is a four-time Olympic gold medallist in ice hockey. Throughout them all she has also been mother to Noah, the son of her then-partner who she adopted in 2000. He’s gone from being a toddler in her arms at Salt Lake City 2002 to a high school student supporting her at some of the most important events of her career.

Marie-Ève Drolet – Short Track Speed Skating

Marie-Ève Drolet is a fighter. Twelve years after her first Olympic appearance at Salt Lake City 2002, where she won bronze in the 3000m relay, she returned to the Games at Sochi 2014 where she won silver in the 3000m relay. Now she’s made another comeback after giving birth to her daughter Zoey in January 2015. Drolet returned to the short track World Cup circuit in 2016-17 in hopes of competing at her third Olympic Games at PyeongChang 2018.